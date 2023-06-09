Impact Wrestling is back on our televisions. On the card is, Nick Aldis and Jonathan Gresham vs. Moose and Rich Swan and Trey Miguel vs. Bhupinder Gujjar. Plus, the Knockouts Tag Team Championships are on the line as The Coven puts their titles on the line against the Death Dolls and more! Continue below for the complete results.

Jason Hotch vs. Chris Bey (Impact World Tag Team Champion)

Before the match, Brian Myers cuts an in-ring promo on his match against Bey at Against All Odds, He says, soon the titles will be in the hands of The Good Hands. After the match, Myers, Hotch and John Skyler attacked Bey and Ace Austin, then posed with the titles!

RESULTS: Chris Bey defeats Jason Hotch via pinfall with a counter backslide pin. Skyler then immediately attacks Bey, which leads to Austin and Myers getting involved as The Good Hands have the numbers advantage. Myers hits Ace with Roster Cut, but then Bey charges. Good Hands double team Bey to make a statement.

Backstage with Gia Miller and Heath:

They talk about Steve Maclin injuring Rhino. Heath says his plan is to win the 8-4-1 match at AAO so he can beat Maclin for the world title at Slammiversary. Heath then sends a message to Singh for their match tonight.

We see a heel vignette for Dirty Dango!

Champagne Singh w/Shera vs. Heath

RESULTS: Heath defeats Champagne Singh via pinfall with Wake-Up Call!

Backstage promo with The Design:

They tell Sami that he doesn’t realize what he’s done. Angels recalls not trusting him. Deaner says he’s going to take everything from Sami at Against All Odds.

Sheldon Jean vs. Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry

Before the match, Joe Hendry cuts a promo about facing the man that broke his nose (Sheldon Jean)!

RESULTS: Joe Hendry defeats Sheldon Jean via pinfall with a Standing Ovation Chokeslam.

After the match, Hendry called out Dirty Dango. Dango came to the ramp but said he would not work on his night off, especially in a $300 shirt. Hendry said he wasn’t calling Dango out to wrestle but to premiere his new “Divas Reject” music video. Dango watched the video, then Hendry was attacked by Jean and Kenny King, then Dango joined them. Impact Director of Authority Santino Marella came out, but Jean stepped to him and got hit with the Cobra.

A vignette for Gisele Shaw and Co.

She discusses taking Jordynne Grace out indefinitely. She tells Trinity that she will be taking the spotlight back at AAO.

(Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match) The Death Dollz (Jessicka and Courtney Rush) vs. The Coven (c)

RESULTS: AND STILL IMPACT KNOCKOUTS WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE COVEN! The Coven defeats The Death Dolls via pinfall after The Coven to double team Rush with a running boot.

An Alex Shelly vignette airs:

He says, challenging for the world title tomorrow night. He names all the people that he helped elevate including Rollins, Gargano, The Young Bucks, and more.

Impact World Champion Steve Maclin Responds:

He says he knows challengers are coming from every side as Bully Ray walks up and reminds the champ that he needs to worry about him, but not until Slammiversary.

We see footage of Masha Slamovich attacking two women during the BTI match.

(NON-TITLE MATCH) Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Trey Miguel (X-Division Champion)

RESULTS: Trey Miguel defeats Bhupinder Gujjar via pinfall with a Lightning Spiral neck breaker After the match, Miguel grabs a mic and says he’s the second-longest reigning X-Division Champion in history and said that will not change at Against All Odds. He did not name an opponent.

Backstage with Gia Miller:

She asks Johnny Swinger about his win streak that hasn’t started yet.

Gia Miller sits down with Trinity and Impact Knockouts World Champion Deonna Purrazzo! Trinity says she is excited to prove herself at Slammiversary. Deonna appreciates her confidence, but she knows many have tried and failed to dethrone her. Gia then pivots to Shaw, Vidal, and Evans. Deonna says she’s beaten them multiple times. Deonna says their tag match will be an opportunity to scout each other. Trinity says she can be trusted because they need to focus on winning the tag match. Gia asks if they can coexist, and Deonna reminds her she’s a former tag champ. Trinity says Deonna should be worried come Slammiversary.

Nick Aldis and Jonathan Gresham vs. Moose and Rich Swann

RESULTS: Moose and Rich Swann defeats Nick Aldis and Jonathan Gresham via pinfall with a Powerbomb from Moose to Gresham.

After the match, Swann confronts Moose and Gresham followed. Moose attacked Gresham and Swann then attacked Moose. Aldis got involved, then Heath ran down to join them. Bully Ray then joined the fray, followed by PCO, who took everyone out and stood tall after a big dive to the floor.

Impact Wrestling presents Against All Odds PPV next. Stay tuned with PWMania for more wrestling news, results and more!