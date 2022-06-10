Impact Wrestling Results – June 9, 2022

Welcome to the Impact Wrestling on AXS TV report!

We open up with a look at everything that went down leading to tonight’s event. It’s obvious Sami Callihan vs. Moose will be added to Slammiversary in some fashion.

They aired yet another TNA-themed classic opening set to the old Cross the Line theme song. Those have been a nice nod to history as they head towards Slammiversary on 6/19.

Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions Tenille Dashwood (with Madison Rayne) vs. Rosemary (with Decay)

Madison tried to distract Rosemary early but she still had control early, including an exploder out of the corner on Tenille. Madison succeeded in distracting her a second time, allowing Tenille to nail a neckbreaker through the ropes. She covered Rosemary for a two count. Dashwood worked her over in the corner, but played to the crowd, allowing Rosemary to catch her in an upside down scissor lock. When Rosemary dropped to the floor, Rayne used the fact the official was distracted to drill Rosemary and toss her back in. Rosemary was covered for a two count. She was on the defensive for some time, but made the comeback.

Rosemary locked Tenille in a submission but she escaped grabbing the hair. Tenille went for a Tiger Driver but Rosemary escaped and nailed a big German suplex with a beautiful bridge. Tenille kicked out at the last second. Rayne got up on the apron but Rosemary sent Tenille into her own partner and used a Backlund Bridge for the pin.

Your winner, Rosemary!

The Influence attacked Rosemary but Rosemary’s old Frenemy Taya Valkyrie hit the ring to make the save. She was overwhelmed by the champs but made a comeback. Rosemary and Taya nailed a double spear to run them off.

They went face to face. The crowd chanted for them to work it out but they didn’t make amends as Rosemary backed out of the ring. Looks like we have another potential match for Slammiversary.

Tom Hanifan and Matthew Rehwoldt ran down the official lineup for next week’s Slammiversary PPV on 6/19.

They went to The Good Brothers, who did a damn funny vignette mocking the Briscoe Brothers on their own farm, They mocked them as chicken farmers and champions before coming across Papa Briscoe. It was their legitimate father.

They were going to beat up Papa, who wasn’t scared and instead told them he hoped they packed a lunch. In sped the Briscoes in a truck like it was Hazard County. They attacked the Good Brothers, including Mark diving off the truck. They all brawled. Mark was taken out and they beat on Jay, then turned back to Papa Briscoe. Papa grabbed a wrench to face them while Mark, recovering, grabbed some weapons as well. Papa told them they picked the wrong farm as Jay recovered and the three of them faced off with The Good Brothers, who backed off and left. Jay said, “I told you, the wrong damn farm.” This was GREAT. One day, someone is going to give the Briscoes their own reality series and it’s going to rock. The only thing that would have made this more fun is playing the UK Subs’ Down on the Farm underneath!

They aired a Slammiversary promo.

Backstage, Gia Miller asked a pacing Heath Miller about Rhino’s condition. Miller said he’s hurting and needs surgery and it’s heart-breaking. The doctors said it could be months before he returns. He said that Honor No More is going to go through hell and every single one will get burnt. He was asked if he was joining the Ten Man Tag at Slammiversary against Honor No More. He said, if they make it to Slammiversary and walked off. Good promo.

Steve Maclin vs. PCO

They locked up with PCO sending Maclin into the ropes for a shoulderblock but Maclin remained standing. PCO went to rebound off the ropes but Maclin nailed him. PCO came back with a clothesline into the ropes. Maclin dumped him over the top to the floor. They battled outside. PCO nailed a spear through the ropes to the outside. He smashed his face on the floor and came up bleeding from the mouth. PCO followed up with a tope con hilo through the ropes. PCO was going for a moonsault to the floor but Maclin knocked him off the top to the outside. Maclin hit a big dive to the outside. Maclin nailed a spinebuster on the entrance ramp. Big time physical match so far!

After a commercial, They battled on the outside with Maclin driving PCO’s shoulder into the ring post and then stomped at it from the apron. PCO had a lot of blood coming from his mouth. He responded to the attacks by bouncing off the ropes and nailing a big lariat. He went to the top but Maclin attacked him and cut him off, nailing some big right hands. He went for a superplex and nailed it. Maclin covered him for a two count. PCO came back with a DDT and a cannonball in the corner.

Maclin went to the floor, where he escaped a cannonball into the ring steps. Maclin breaks the count out, then grabbed PCO and hung him outside on the corner of the barricade. He smashed PCO with the Crosshairs on the outside. Maclin shoved PCO’s shoulder behind the ring steps and charged it. PCO, now bleeding from the top of his head as well, pulled down his top to show his shoulder was displaced. The referee called for security and officials and was going to stop the match but PCO attacked them and went back after Maclin, who nailed him with a chair and hit a DDT onto the chair.

Maclin called for a referee, who counted the pinfall.

Your winner, Steve Maclin!

This was a great, hard-hitting physical bout.

PCO revicved after, which shocked even Maclin. Rematches please!

They showed the 2008 King of the Mountain match from that year’s Slammiversary.

Backstage, Knockouts Champion and Savannah Evans approached Deonna Purrazzo and asked why she didn’t help take out Mia Yim last week as they agreed. Deonna said she only agreed they have a common enemy. She said she doesn’t need their help and she wants Tasha’s belt. Tasha thinks she’s dumb if she doesn’t need help and walked off. Chelsea Green showed up and said Deonna doesn’t need help but it doesn’t hurt to have some, teasing an alliance.

Gia Miller interviewed former TNA star Matt Morgan, now the Mayor of Longwood Florida. He said being in TNA meant everything because it was the first time he was given a chance to have an opportunity. He had the chance to cut his teeth and have matches with Sting and Kurt Angle. He’s happy to see the talents today doing the same. Vincent from Honor No More showed up and mocked Morgan as a “ghost from Impact’s past.” He said Morgan is just an old toy to dust off but at Slammiversary, it all comes to an end. Morgan said he didn’t like their chances.

They made it clear on commentary Morgan was no longer an active competitor, so his appearance was more to tie into the past vs. teasing him for the PPV. Doering fought his way out. Josh ducked a big clothesline and grabbed for the anklelock, using a charging kick as Doering escaped. Doering regained control after Deaner tripped up Alexander from the outside, setting up frightening high cross bodyblock. Matt Rehwoldt called him a Human Yeti. That cracked me up. Doering worked over Alexander and beat him down, scoring several two counts.

Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Joe Doering with Violent by Design.

They locked up and Doering TOWERED over Alexander. He shoved him down, showing off his strength and some great facial expressions as well. Alexander tried to work over his arm but was shoved off. Alexander grabbed a side headlock and ground away at Doering, preventing him from shoving Alexander off into the ropes several times. Doering nailed a belly to back suplex but Alexander still held on. Alexander fought back and nailed a knee to the back of the head and neck after a boot to the face. He elevated Doering up but Doering slipped out. Alexander rebounded by hitting a series of German suplexes. Deaner got on the apron but Alexander took the VBD flag and drilled Doering.

DQ City.

You winner, Joe Doering!

Alexander fought Deaner off and went face to face with his challenger. Young slinked out of the ring and said he’ll see him at the PPV.

They told a story that Alexander had no fear but they weren’t going to waste Doering’s first loss in a secondary manner to build to the PPV, so this worked as the big tease was Young and Alexander almost going at it. Short but physical stuff here. Doering is a hell of a character.

Gia Miller was outside Moose’s locker room, trying to get an interview. Moose said he was going to find Sami Callihan and put an end to his mind games.

They ran down all the upcoming PPV and TV taping events this summer.

They showed X-Division Champion Ace Austin has officially joined Bullet Club. They went to a press conference where Alex Zayne questioned Ace Austin asked him what was going on. Bullet Club was upset he charged in. Ace tried to get him to leave but then smashed him from behind with his cane. They all put the boots to him.

It was announced Alex Zayne is the finla competitor in the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary.

Backstage, Moose was looking for Sami Callihan. The lights went off and when they returned, Callihan was there and they brawled.

Moose got the better of the fight and bloodied Callihan. He found himself unable to get out of the room Callihan led him into. Sami showed he had the key. Moose went to get it but Callihan ripped his eyes and left Moose locked inside. The lights went out as Moose banged on the door demanding to be released.

Matt Cardona, in a sling, and Brian Myers cut a promo. Matt said no one recognizes Rich Swann as the Digital Media Champion, but everyone recognizes Matt is hurt. He declares Brian Myers is the new champion to carry on the legacy. Myers is excited he’s been named the champion. He said Rich Swann doesn’t even have a Twitter account and they can fight and figure it out at Slammiversary.

Motor City Machine Guns & Frankie Kazarian vs. Honor No More’s Eddie Edwards & Matt Taven & Mike Bennett.

Shelley and Bennett started out. The Guns and Kazarian worked Bennett over when he was sent into their corner. The Guns hit some nice tag team double team maneuvers. Taven was able to tag in but was caught with an armdrag by Sabin. Taven backed him into the corner and chopped Sabin, then hit a rana off the ropes. Sabin sent him into the corner and they went back and forth until Taven nailed a big dropkick to the mush. Sabin cut him off with a big forearm. Kazarian tagged in and hit a nice looking spinning neckbreaker and followed up with a Side Russian Legsweep for a two count.

Edwards tagged in but was controlled by Team Kazarian as they tagged in and out, coming off the ropes with big elbows and knees. Shelley knocked the other members of HNM off the apron. He sent Edwards into the ropes with the Guns and Kazarian nailing some nice offensive sequences to set up the Dream Sequence. Hope that made Trent Acid smile somewhere.

After a commercial, Shelley continued working over Edwards’ arm, focusing specifically on the elbow. He tripped up Edwards and snapped him across the ropes. Mike Bennett grabbed Shelley and OGK worked him over on the floor, setting up Edwards to nail a tope suicida on the floor. The OGK attacked Kazarian in the ring and drilled him with an enziguri and a spinebuster. They then turned their attention to Sabin, mauling him with Edwards nailing a powerbomb. They controlled the ring until Bennett accidentally struck Edwards. Shelley finally went for the hot tag but Honor No More attacked Sabin and Kazarian, preventing them from being there for the tag.

Bennett worked over Shelley, scoring several two counts. Taven nailed a missile dropkick for a two count. Good, solid tag team psychology in this one. Shelley almost made the hot tag but Edwards dove in and prevented it, keeping the momentum for HNM. Edwards accidentally booted Bennett, allowing Kazarian to finally get the hot tag and clean house, looking good in the process. He nailed a Northern Lights suplex on Edwards while he was simultaneously pinning Bennett. Taven got involved. Sabin tagged in and nailed a big flying bodypress on HNM. Sabin nailed a tornado DDT on Edwards while also kicking Taven, scoring a two count.

The Guns unleash their signature moves, setting up a dive sequence including a spectacular one by Taven. Kazarian went for one but was dragged out by Bennett and speared on the floor. Honor No More triple-teamed Sabin, who somehow kicked out of a Tiger Driver for a two count. Kazarian and The Guns made a comeback with lots of big moves and near falls. This has been a fun bout. Edwards finally scored the pinfall with the Die Hard Driver on Sabin.

Your winners, Honor No More!

This was a really fun back and forth tag team bout. Well worth checking out.

Heath Miller hit the ring with a chair, attacking Honor No More to avenge Rhino. They tried to overwhelm him but he fought them off. He went to Pillmanize Edwards but PCO and Kenny King joined the fray. Instead, they placed a chair around Heath and smashed his leg over and over with another chair. We go off the air with HNM standing tall to set the babyfaces getting their revenge at the PPV, potentially.

A really solid episode overall.

Credit: Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com