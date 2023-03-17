Impact Wrestling Results – March 16, 2023

Impact Wrestling is back in your homes on AXS TV. This week’s show features the Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Chris Bey, & KENTA) vs. Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, & Frankie Kazarian. We will also see, the Knockouts Women’s Tag Team Championships on the line with The Coven (Taylor Wilde & KiLynn King) vs. Death Dollz (Taya Valkyrie & JesSICKa w/ Rosemary) (c) and much more.

Impact Wrestling Opening Match: Decay (Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve) vs. Speedball Mike Bailey & Jonathan Gresham

RESULTS: Speedball Mike Bailey & Jonathan Gresham def. Decay (Black Taurus & Crazzy Steve via pinfall after Speedball hit a Ultima Weapon on Black Taurus.

Singles Match: Heath vs. Steve Maclin

RESULTS: Steve Maclin defeated Heath via pinfall with the K.I.A.

Singles Match: Johnny Swinger vs. Jai Vidal

RESULTS: Jai Vidal defeats Johnny Swinger via pinfall with a running knee. During the match, Shaw and Evans end up getting ejected, which leads to Purrazzo attacking them on the ramp. Security has to split them up.

Eddie Edwards in-ring promo: Edwards brags about leaving PCO in the desert. Eddie says it was a rebirth for him when he buried PCO. He then showed a video of him leaving PCO laid out in the desert. PCO returned to interrupt but was attacked from behind by Kenny King. King & Edwards laid out PCO with weapons. HE’S ALIVE, HE’S NOT HUMAN!

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: Death Dollz (Taya Valkyrie & JesSICKa w/ Rosemary(c) vs. The Coven (Taylor Wilde & KiLynn King)

RESULTS: AND NEW Knockouts Tag Team Champions the Coven (Taylor Wilde & KiLynn King) defeats. Death Dollz (Taya Valkyrie & JesSICKa via pinfall after KilYnn roundhouses Taya and drops her on her face.

Main Event: Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, & Frankie Kazarian vs. Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Chris Bey, & KENTA)

RESULTS: Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Chris Bey, & KENTA) defeats Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, & Frankie Kazarian via. pinfall when Ace hit Swann with The Fold.