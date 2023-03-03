IMPACT Wrestling Results – March 2, 2023

Impact Wrestling is back in your homes on AXS TV from Las Vegas. We will see the X-Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. PCO, Shane Haste making his Impact debut against Mike Bailey, and much more. Continue below for the match results.

Impact Opening Promo with Chris Bey and Chris Sabin: Chris Bey and Chris Sabin challenged Motor City Machine Guns to a Tag Title match for Sacrifice, but MCMG set the challenge for tonight.

Singles Match: Shane Haste vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

RESULTS: “Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Shane Haste via pinfall with an Ultima Weapon.

 
RESULTS: Kenny King defeated Kevin Knight via pinfall with a Royal Flush.

Mickie James Promo: She talks about Jordynne Grace but was interrupted by Gisele Shaw, who defeated Deonna Purrazzo at No Surrender. This led to Gail Kim announcing that Shaw would challenge James for the Knockouts title on the show.

 

RESULTS: No contest due to Eddie Edwards coming out and hitting PCO with a shovel. Security had to come out and split them up.

Impact Tag Team Championship Match: Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) (c) vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey

RESULTS: Ace Austin & Chris Bey defeated Motor City Machine Guns to win the Impact Tag Team titles via pinfall.

