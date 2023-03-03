IMPACT Wrestling Results – March 2, 2023

Impact Wrestling is back in your homes on AXS TV from Las Vegas. We will see the X-Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. PCO, Shane Haste making his Impact debut against Mike Bailey, and much more. Continue below for the match results.

Impact Opening Promo with Chris Bey and Chris Sabin: Chris Bey and Chris Sabin challenged Motor City Machine Guns to a Tag Title match for Sacrifice, but MCMG set the challenge for tonight.

Singles Match: Shane Haste vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

RESULTS: “Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Shane Haste via pinfall with an Ultima Weapon.