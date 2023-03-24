Impact Wrestling Results – March 23, 2023

On this week’s Impact Wrestling, Time Machine (KUSHIDA, Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) vs. The Design (Kon, Angels & Deaner), Deonna Purrazzo vs. Savannah Evans and much more! Continue below for the results.

Six-man Tag team Match: The Design (Deaner, Kon, & Angels w/ Callihan) vs. Time Machine (Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, & Kushida)

RESULTS: Time Machine (Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, & Kushida) defeats The Design (Deaner, Kon, & Angels) via submission when Kushida locked Angels in the Arm Bar.

Singles Match: Savannah Evans (w/ Gisele Shaw & Jai Vidal) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

RESULTS: Deonna Purrazzo defeats Savannah Evans via pinfall with a Crucifix Bomb. After the match, Shaw, Vidal, & Evans attack Deonna.

Tag Team Match: Bully Ray & Masha Slamovich vs. Tommy Dreamer & Mickie James

RESULTS: Bully Ray & Masha Slamovich defeats Tommy Dreamer & Mickie James via pinfall when Bully pinned Dreamer with a ow blow behind the referee’s back into a Piledriver. After the match, Bully tries to put Mickie through a table, but Jordynne Grace makes the save. Jordynne ends up accidentally spearing Mickie.

Singles Match: Joe Hendry & Dirty Dango vs. Brian Myers & Moose

RESULTS: Brian Myers & Moose defeats Joe Hendry & Dirty Dango via pinfall with a Roster Cut on Joe Hendry

Main Event: Eddie Edwards, Kenny King, & Gisele Shaw (w/ Jai Vidal & Savannah Evans) vs. Jordynne Grace, Bhupinder Gujjar, & PCO RESULTS: Jordynne Grace, Bhupinder Gujjar, & PCO defeats Eddie Edwards, Kenny King, & Gisele Shaw via pinfall when PCO hits King with the PCOsault.