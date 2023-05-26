Impact Wrestling Results – May 26, 2023

Impact Wrestling is back on our televisions! On the card this week is Jordynne Grace vs. Alisha Edwards, Mike Bailey vs. Chris Sabin and so much more! Continue below for the complete results.

Mike Bailey vs. Chris Sabin

RESULTS: Chris Sabin defeats Mike Bailey via pinfall with the Cradle Shock.

Backstage Interview with Trinity:

She says that she would keep on eye on the Knockout’s Title match but promised to take care of Gisele Shaw for being a “drama queen”.

Backstage:

Steve Maclin stated that PCO was “not cleared” for Under Siege, saying that he would name a replacement later in the night.

Decay (Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus) vs. Kenny King and Sheldon

Before the match, Nick Aldis is on the commentary table for this match!

RESULTS: Kenny King and Sheldon Jean defeats Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus via pinfall after Kenny King hits a Royal Flush on Crazzy Steve.

After the match, King gets on the mic and tells Nick he’s going to kick his British ass. Nick says They trade punches, but Kenny runs away singing “tomorrow tomorrow save it for tomorrow at Under Siege!”

Jessicka vs. Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Taylor Wilde

RESULTS: Taylor Wilde defeats Jessicka via pinfall with a Witch’s Wrath neck breaker. After the match, The Coven double teamed Jessicka until Courtney Rush, who is Rosemary, came out to make the save. This indicates that Rosemary loses her gimmick/powers some time before the match.

Backstage:

The hourglass ran out and we see footage of Courtney Rush walking out to the ring. Rush takes down King with a head-scissors and then locks Wilds in a Sharpshooter. King pulls Wilde out and they run to the back. Rush and Jessicka embrace with a hug before celebrating.

Also backstage, Jessicka is so relieved and also confused. Rush says she technically is Rosemary. Rosemary has been wearing her body for seven years and she doesn’t know why she’s here now. This must mean it’s time for an adventure. They’re both thrilled about Rush now being a Death Doll.

Rich Swan (w/ Sami Callihan) vs. Angels (w/ Kon & Deaner of The Design)

RESULTS: Rich Swan defeats Angels via pinfall with a 450 Splash off the top rope. After the match, The Design attacked Callihan & Swann before Deaner hit Callihan with a bat.

Backstage:

Gia interviews Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo. The champ says she’s fine after Jordynne accidentally hit her in a tag match. Alisha interrupts and says she will see Jordynne’s true colors soon. “Good luck, champ.”

Then see Masha and Kelly brawling backstage. Masha chokes Kelly with an electric cord to knock her out.

Alisha Edwards vs. Jordynne Grace

RESULTS: Jordynne Grace defeats Alisha Edwards via pinfall with a Grace Driver.

Dirty Dango backstage promo:

Dango says that a lot of Wrestlers are in the “Gratitude Era”, that Santino Marella was stuck in 2010, and that he would make Joe Hendry look like “another stooge with a toy belt”.

John Skyler (w/ Brian Myers & Jason Hotch of The Good Hands) vs. Impact World Tag Team Champion Chris Bey w/ Ace Austin of Buller Club)

RESULTS: Chris Bey defeats John Skyler via pinfall with an Art of Finesse.

News:

It is confirmed The Death Dollz will challenge The Coven for the tag titles on the Under Siege pre-show.

Impact World Champion Steve MacLin in-ring promo:

He announces that his Under Siege match with PCO is off because he “killed” PCO. Steve then picked an opponent to defend against because he’s a fighting champion, and that was Champagne Singh. Singh and Shera came out to accept the challenge but Impact President Scott D’Amore cut them off and had words with Maclin. D’Amore said Maclin will still defend at Under Siege. Scott wants Steve to prove himself by getting in the ring with the best. If Steve wins Scott will strap the title around Steve’s waist and give him the respect, he deserves. Maclin asked who his opponent is… D’Amore introduced PCO as the lights went out. PCO cleared the ring and stood tall.

Tomorrow night Impact presents Under Siege at 8pm ET. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for updates heading into the event.