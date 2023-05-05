Impact Wrestling is back on our televisions with some amazing matches and a surprise debut. On the show is, Brian Myers & Moose vs. Yuya Uemura & Bhupinder Gujjar, Steve Maclin, Champagne Singh, & Shera vs. PCO & TBD and so more. Below are complete results.

Bhupinder Gujjar and Yuya Uemura vs. Moose and Brian Myers

RESULTS: Moose and Brian Myers defeats Bhupinder Gujjar and Yuya Uemura via pinfall with a Spear from Moose to Bhupinder Gujjar.

Backstage: Joe Hendry appeared and joined Dirty Dango in the investigation of finding out who attacked Santino. There was a board that said “Who Attacked Santino?” with pictures of various Impact wrestlers and others such as George Michael and Tyler Breeze. Dango first selected Mike Tenay as the guilty person. Hendry said it was Trey Miguel.

SAMI CALLIHAN vs. KON (w/ Angels and Deaner)

Before the match, Deaner had something to say! He says that Sami made the biggest mistake of his life. Fans chanted “You deserve it”. Deaner said the fans gave Sami false hope that he could survive The Design. He goes on to say that Sami would actually be fighting Kon and not him. Kon chokeslammed Sami and they attacked him. They brawled then the bell rings to start the match.

RESULTS: Sami Callihan defeats Kon via disqualification after Deaner does thumbs down and then an army of yellow-hooded men attack Sami and the match gets thrown out.

Backstage:

Dango and Hendry question Trey Miguel about attacking Santino Marella.

Jimmy Jacobs interview with Nick Aldis:

Nick Aldis says when he returned, he stated his intentions were to be in the hunt for the world title. He never expected to be handed a title shot. Aldis wants to prove his worth all over again. Kenny King interrupts and teases a match. King says Aldis has to work his way up to a match with him.

Alisha Edwards vs. Jody Threat

RESULTS: Jody Threat defeats Alisha Edwards via pinfall with a F416.

Gia backstage interview with MCMG:

Sabin says he’s going for his 9th X-Division title at Under Siege, while Shelley says he wants to go for his first world title.

Frankie Kazarian interview part 2:

He talks about going to ROH and then AEW. He decided to bet on himself rather than be complacent and returned home to where his legacy is.

Steve Maclin, Champagne Singh & Shera vs. PCO, Heath & Rhino

RESULTS: PCO, Heath & Rhino defeats Steve Maclin, Champagne Singh & Shera via pinfall with PCOsault to Singh.

The Coven vignette:

It appears Deonna and Jordynne are in their sights.

Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey

RESULTS: Jonathan Gresham defeats Mike Bailey via submission with the Octopus Stretch.

Backstage with Sami Callhan:

Callihan is talking to the camera when Rich Swann enters the picture. They start arguing a bit as Swann says Sami always picks hectic fights and then asks for help. Sami says he doesn’t want the lecture, he just wants to know if Rich will help him or not.

Trinitys’ first appearance in Impact:

She is welcomed to a huge ovation from the Chicago crowd. Trinity thanks the fans for the “welcome back” chants! She says it feels good to be back in a ring and in a place where she can glow. Trinity says that the Knockouts division has been the place for fierce competition, and she wants a piece of it. She mentions Awesome Kong, Gail Kim, Mickie James, Deonna Purrazzo, and Jordynne Grace. Trinity says she’s here to win more gold and she’s ready to shine. She says she’s here to make an Impact and she wants the Knockouts title.

The Knockouts Woman’s Champion Deonna Purrazzo makes her way down to the ring. Deonna says Trinity invoked her name and her title, so she thought she should be the first to welcome her to Impact. Purrazzo says Trinity has done her homework, and if so, she knows she’s walking into the new age of The Virtuosa. Deonna says she’s been exactly where Trinity is now, and it’s nerve-wracking. The Virtusa makes it clear that Trinity won’t just walk out of a match with her. Trinity says that when she steps in the ring with her, she’ll wish she got fired again.

Jordynne Grace joins the conversation. She mentions the heat in the ring. Then says Trinity will have to come find her for a title shot because Grace plans on winning it at Under Siege. Trinity puts both women on notice as Deonna and Jordynne stare down in the ring. Trinity dances up on the ramp.

Next week on Impact features Steve Maclin vs. Rhyno and the Knockouts Tag Titles: The Coven (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Jordynne Grace and more! Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more!