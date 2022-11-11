Impact Wrestling Results – November 10, 2022

After a recap of the 11/3/2022 episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Tom Hannifan & Matt Rehwoldt welcomed the audience to the broadcast before transitioning to the opening match.

IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match.

Brian Myers (c) (w/ Matt Cardona) vs. Joe Hendry.

Hendry ran down Myers in his promo before declaring that he would be a force for good if he defeated Myers to become the new Digital Media Champion. Hendry and Myers locked up at the start of the title match before Hendry drove Myers to the corner. The two locked up once more before Hendry locked Myers in a wrist lock before running the ropes and hitting two shoulder tackles and a stalling suplex on Myers for a near fall, after which Myers rolled out of the ring. Myers returned to the ring and grabbed Hendry with an enziguri kick before stomping on him. Myers put Hendry in a sleeper hold, which Hendry broke with an uppercut. Myers slid out of the ring, tripping Hendry onto the mat, before landing a lateral press on Hendry for a near fall. Myers engaged in another sleeper before attempting a Guillotine Choke on Hendry, but Hendry countered with a deadweight suplex. Hendry knocked Myers down with two back elbow blows and a trust fall (Fireman’s Carry Toss). Myers nearly fell on Hendry with a flat liner. Myers attempted to assault Hendry, but Hendry caught him with a Pop-Up Powerbomb, sending him flying. Hendry and Myers made their way outside before Hendry smacked Myers’ face onto the apron. Cardona attempted to intervene, but IMPACT Tag Team Champions Heath and Rhino attacked him to lead him out of the equation. Hendry got back in the ring, but Myers hit the Implant DDT on Hendry for a near fall. Myers got back up and went for a spear, but Hendry caught him with the Standing Ovation (One-Hand Spinebuster) on Myers for the pinfall win, becoming the new Digital Media Champion.

Winner & New IMPACT Digital Media Champion: Joe Hendry.

– Backstage, Gisele Shaw was presented with a video package that included an impromptu movie of members of the IMPACT Roster thanking Gisele Shaw. The video featured Eddie Edward, Deonna Purrazzo, Lance Storm, Scott D’Amore, Sami Callihan, and others.

– There was a short vignette of Eric Young, Alan Angels, Kon, and Deaner highlighting how violent they are. Young stated that he warned Sami Callihan that the world belongs to Violence and that he taught him a lesson for failing to see the vision.

X-Division Tournament – Second Round Match.

Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel.

Before Bailey launched his machine gun side kicks at Miguel, the two dodged each other’s kicks. Bailey and Miguel took turns entering and exiting the ring before Bailey turned Miguel over. Miguel slammed Bailey’s arm into the top rope, followed by a dropkick and an arm-drag takedown. Bailey was in a wrist lock on Miguel, but Bailey released the hold with an arm drag, dodging Miguel’s attacks with two back flips, and then kicking Miguel in the chest as Kenny King walked up the ramp to watch the action. Bailey and Miguel traded blows before Bailey kicked Miguel, nearly knocking him to the ground. Bailey was almost knocked to the ground by Miguel’s kick to the chest and a double stomp on her back. Miguel attempted a suplex on Bailey, but Bailey hit Miguel with chops. Miguel was struck with a forearm strike and a pump-back thrust kick by Bailey, but Miguel answered with an Enziguri kick rebound on Bailey. Prior to Bailey going for the Ultimate Weapon, Miguel and Bailey exchanged offensive moves, but Miguel avoided Bailey and almost went for the spiral. To remove Bailey from the ring, Miguel used a Poison Rana. Before Miguel kicked Bailey in the head, King insulted Bailey. Miguel attempted to climb the apron, but Bailey caught him with a pump kick followed by an outside Triangle Moonsault on Miguel. Bailey pounded Miguel with forearm strikes, but Miguel countered before returning to the ring. Bailey reversed a Sunset Bomb attempt by Miguel with a moonsault Meteora on Miguel. Miguel attempted the move on Bailey to the outside. King threw popcorn in Bailey’s direction, but the latter ignored him. After Miguel was thrown to the stairs by King, Bailey’s match was forfeited and Miguel was declared the winner by way of disqualification.

Winner (via Disqualification): Trey Miguel.

– After losing to Savannah Evans, Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary approached Jessicka backstage. Before suggesting that she bite Tasha Steelz in the face, Rosemary advised her to use her anger and let it all out on Steelz. In response, Jessicka said she would have a drink.

– Kenny After the match between Bailey and Miguel, King made a backstage promo to defend his conduct. King stated that until he reveals the Fake Tricks in the Matrix like Morpheus, he cannot concentrate on the X-Division Championship & World Championship.

Bhupinder Gujjar vs. G Sharpe.

The match started with Gujjar and Sharpe locked up until Sharpe placed Gujjar in a headlock. Gujjar jumped over Sharpe and then dropped him with a kick. Before delivering a tilt-to-world backbreaker to Sharpe, Gujjar avoided him. Sharpe threw Gujjar to the ground before crushing him. Sharpe nearly knocked Gujjar over with a snap-mare dropkick. Before securing a headlock, Sharpe attacked Gujjar with Anvil elbow strikes before the latter broke the hold and landed two punches and a lariat on Sharpe. Gujjar jumped over Sharpe and then struck him with a ripcord knee strike, a rip blade, a pump kick, and a Samoan Drop for a close call. Before kicking Gujjar in the head hard, Sharpe measured his eyes. Sharpe struck Gujjar with a chop but Gujjar responded with a pop-up Powerslam before connecting the Spear from the middle rope for the pinfall win.

Winner: Bhupinder Gujjar.

– Brian Myers & Matt Cardona were the subject of a promo by Heath & Rhino. Cardona was called a lunatic by Heath for seeking to work with Myers. Josh Alexander, the IMPACT World Heavyweight Champion, was spotted by Rhino, who warned him that Bully Ray is a piece of sh*t.

– Alisha challenged Jessicka, who replied that she would travel to Australia to witness the genuine Aussie Open. Then Alisha confronted Eddie Edwards about Honor No More. Alisha had her doubts, despite Edwards’ emphasis that he also buried Honor No More when he laid to rest PCO last week.

Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green (w/ Deonna Purrazzo).