Impact Wrestling Results – November 17, 2022

The action begins Before the IMPACT with an exclusive match.

Andrew Everett vs Yuya Uemura

Andrew Everett returns to IMPACT Wrestling as he takes to the skies with NJPW standout Yuya Uemura! Uemura sends Everett to the outside and takes him of his feet with a springboard crossbody. Uemura hits a German suplex into a bridge for two. Everett avoids the running clothesline, then hits a modified Pele kick. Everett misses a huge Moonsault as Uemura successfully hits the running clothesline. Uemura soars with his signature top rope crossbody to win!

Yuya Uemura def Andrew Everett

Just 24 hours away from Over Drive, an all-new IMPACT! is on the air.

Black Taurus w/ Crazzy Steve vs PJ Black – X-Division Title Tournament 2nd Round

Who will advance to Over Drive and face Trey Miguel in the finals of the X-Division Title Tournament? Black hits a slingshot crossbody over the top rope to the outside. Black gets a running start on the ramp, then drops Taurus on the floor. Back in the ring, Taurus connects with a powerslam, followed by a series of Slingblades. Taurus attempts a pop-up but Black counters into a top rope dropkick. Black soars with a Spanish Fly for two. Both men are down following a collision in the middle of the ring. Taurus delivers a stiff headbutt, then spikes Black with Destination Hellhole to win!

Black Taurus w/ Crazzy Steve def PJ Black – X-Division Title Tournament 2nd Round

Scott D’Amore mediates the contract signing between Josh Alexander and Frankie Kazarian for their highly-anticipated IMPACT World Title clash tomorrow night at Over Drive. Alexander says that he respects Kazarian and credits him with being the reason he dreamt of becoming X-Division Champion. Kazarian returns the compliment, stating that he not only respects the champion that Alexander has become, but also the husband and the father. Kazarian says that Alexander inspired him to exercise Option C and become IMPACT World Champion, just like he did. Kazarian says that as a champion, there will be hardships and he wants to ensure that Alexander’s family is prepared for that. Alexander is joined by his wife, Jade Chung, who fires back at Kazarian. Tensions are rising as Kazarian tells Jade that he wasn’t speaking to her. D’Amore deescalates the situation as both contracts are signed. Frankie Kazarian and his wife, Traci Brooks, exit the room.

Moments later, Kazarian apologizes to Alexander. They’re interrupted by Bully Ray, who is holding his Call Your Shot trophy. Bully tells Kazarian that if he becomes the IMPACT World Champion at Over Drive, he’s going to Call His Shot honorably. Kazarian joins the rest of the IMPACT roster in not believing a word that comes out of Bully’s mouth. Kazarian tells Alexander not to trust Bully but says after tomorrow night, it won’t even matter.

NJPW STRONG Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) vs Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) vs Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs Raj Singh & Shera

Buckle up for what will certainly be a chaotic four-team clash between the Motor City Machine Guns, Aussie Open, Bullet Club and the team of Raj Singh and Shera! Two competitors will be legal at any given time and tags can be made to anyone from any team. Shera spears Austin in the corner. Sabin takes Shera off his feet with a missile dropkick before clobbering Singh with a running clothesline. The Guns are in control as Sabin delivers a cutter to Austin, followed by an assisted Flatliner from Shelley to Bey. Shera attempts a double chokeslam but the Guns break free. Instead, Shera runs through them with a thunderous double clothesline. Aussie Open send Shelley and Sabin colliding back-first into one another. With one arm at his disposal, Davis chokeslams Bey, then tosses Austin across the ring. Aussie Open hit Bey with a double team cutter for two. Austin catches Fletcher with his signature springboard kick. Bey soars through the air with a flip over the top rope to the floor. Austin hits The Fold on Fletcher to score the victory.

Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) def Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis), Raj Singh & Shera, & NJPW STRONG Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley)

Jessicka hasn’t arrived to the IMPACT Zone for her scheduled match with Tasha Steelz tonight after Taya Valkyrie told her to let loose and have a drink. Scott D’Amore has authorized Valkyrie to take her place.

Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Taya Valkyrie w/ Rosemary vs Tasha Steelz w/ Savannah Evans

Before the Death Dollz defend the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles against Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans tomorrow night at Over Drive, momentum is up for grabs in singles action! Valkyrie gains the early advantage with running double knees. Valkyrie charges into the corner but Steelz sidesteps, sending her crashing into the steel ring post. Steelz follows up with a modified Codebreaker for two. Valkyrie counters the cutter, Black Out and pump kick into a Road to Valhalla attempt. Steelz fights her off but Valkyrie traps her in a pin to score the victory.

Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Taya Valkyrie w/ Rosemary def Tasha Steelz w/ Savannah Evans

After the match, Steelz and Evans blindside the Death Dollz until Jessicka makes her valiant return to lay out her adversaries!

As someone who has known Bully Ray longer than anyone, Tommy Dreamer ensures Josh Alexander that he can trust Bully Ray.

Steve Maclin vs Tommy Dreamer – Old School Rules

Steve Maclin vows to end Tommy Dreamer under Old School Rules tonight, which means there are no disqualifications, no countouts and the only way to win is by pinfall or submission! The fight quickly spills to the outside where Dreamer hits him over the head with a baking sheet. Dreamer pulls up the protective mat, exposing the floor underneath. Maclin sends him crashing into the steel ring post, then delivers an elbow drop off the apron. Dreamer elbows Maclin into a seated position, then hits a running crossbody. Dreamer crashes and burns on a top rope elbow attempt, sending him elbow-first into a steel chair. Dreamer assaults him with a kendo stick but Maclin comes back with an Olympic Slam for two. Dreamer bites him in the corner, followed by a cutter for another near fall. Dreamer invites a loyal IMPACT fan to help him put a table into the ring. Maclin spikes Dreamer with the KIA into a pile of steel chairs to win.

Steve Maclin def Tommy Dreamer – Old School Rules

After the bell, Maclin looks to add insult to injury when Bully Ray makes the save. Moose quickly joins the fray but just when he and Maclin are about to put Bully through a table, IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander evens the odds. Alexander clears house with a series of German suplexes before joining forces with Bully to put Maclin through the table. Alexander hands Bully his Call Your Shot trophy while Bully reluctantly does the same with Alexander’s World Title.

Gia Miller conducts Masha Slamovich’s first sit-down interview since coming to IMPACT Wrestling. Miller asks Slamovich if suffering her first loss at the hands of Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace was unexpected. Speaking in Russian, Slamovich tells her that it was only one day and to forget about it. Slamovich goes on to say that nobody understands what must be done to win. She does what she needs to do, and that is why she’s been away from IMPACT Wrestling since Bound For Glory. When asked what she expects to happen in the Last Knockout Standing match against Grace tomorrow night at Over Drive, Slamovich simply says, “death”.

Laredo Kid vs Rich Swann

Laredo Kid and Rich Swann collide for the first time ever! The bell rings and Kid immediately goes on the attack, charging into the corner with a burst of speed. Swann sees it coming and avoids the incoming cannonball. The pace is fast and furious as Kid hits a springboard crossbody to the floor. Back in the ring, Kid hits a springboard Moonsault but when he goes back to the well, Swann gets his knees up. Swann hits a neckbreaker, followed by a running kick for two. Kid counters the 450 Splash into a German suplex. Kid soars with a Five Star Frog Splash but it’s not enough to put Swann away. Swann comes back with the Handspring Cutter but this time it’s Kid who kicks out just in time. Swann successfully hits the 450 Splash to win.

Rich Swann def Laredo Kid

Mickie James approaches Taylor Wilde and asks her why she got involved in her match with Chelsea Green last week, after she specifically asked her not to. Wilde said that she wasn’t going to let James’ career end like that, with Deonna Purrazzo’s interference. After all, if anyone is going to end James’ career, she wants to be the one to do it.

IMPACT Wrestling kicks it into Over Drive LIVE this Friday, November 18th on IMPACT Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE. Black Taurus takes on Trey Miguel in the finals of the X-Division Title Tournament. Heath and Rhino defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles against the Major Players. Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans challenge the Death Dollz for the Knockouts World Tag Team Titles. Bully Ray goes to war with Moose in a Tables match. Mickie James looks to keep her career alive against Taylor Wilde. Jordynne Grace puts the Knockouts World Title on the line against Masha Slamovich in a Last Knockout Standing match. Plus, Frankie Kazarian exercises Option C to challenge Josh Alexander for the IMPACT World Title!

The action begins on Countdown to Over Drive, streaming LIVE & FREE this Friday at 7:30pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube. Kenny King, Yuya Uemura, Bhupinder Gujjar, Jason Hotch, Mike Bailey and Rich Swann face off in a six-way X-Division match. Plus, NJPW STRONG Tag Team Champions, the Motor City Machine Guns battle Bullet Club’s Ace Austin and Chris Bey in tag team action!

Eric Young vs Sami Callihan – Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy Match, Everyone is Banned From Ringside

Eric Young and Sami Callihan settle the score in Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy where you must first make your opponent bleed before you’re able to pin or submit them! While he’s making his entrance, Callihan is jumped by Kon, Angels and Deaner of Violent By Design. Deaner delivers a series of headbutts before Deaner stomps his head into the ramp, busting him open in the process. The match begins and Callihan is already in jeopardy due to the pre-match attack from VBD. The fight spills to the outside where Callihan begins to fight back. Callihan counters a suplex into one of his own. Callihan grabs an 8×10 of the Death Dollz and uses it to give Young a papercut on the corners of his mouth. Young hits a suplex on the hardest part of the ring to regain control. Callihan bites Young and returns the favor with a Death Valley Driver on the apron. Young is now bleeding, meaning that the first person to score a pinfall or submission will now be declared the winner. Both men exchange in a tug of war, driving each other’s shoulders into the steel ring post. Callihan counters a Piledriver into a back body drop on the floor. Back in the ring, it’s an absolute blood bath as Young spikes him with a Piledriver for two. Callihan goes low, then hits the Cactus Driver 97 for a near fall of his own. Callihan assaults Young with a trash can lid, then delivers one final Cactus Driver 97 to win.

Sami Callihan def Eric Young – Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy Match, Everyone is Banned From Ringside

After the match, Kon, Angels and Deaner return to the ring where they stand over a bloodied Eric Young. IMPACT! goes off the air.

