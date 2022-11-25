Impact Wrestling Results – November 24, 2022

We kick things off with an exclusive match Before the IMPACT!

Raj Singh & Shera vs Yuya Uemura & Delirious

Momentum is up for grabs as Raj Singh and Shera face off against the unique pairing of Yuya Uemura and Delirious! Singh distracts the referee while Shera takes a cheap shot at Delirious. Delirious breaks free and makes the tag to Uemura. Shera delivers a knee to the back of Uemura but he pushes through the pain and clotheslines Singh off his feet. Singh drops Uemura throat-first onto the top rope to regain control. Delirious dizzies his opponents as he hits the ropes in every direction possible. Uemura puts his strength on display with a big German suplex to Shera. Singh and Shera turn the tide on Uemura, connecting with a double back suplex they now call Black Magic to win.

Raj Singh & Shera def Yuya Uemura & Delirious

Happy Thanksgiving from IMPACT Wrestling! A special edition of IMPACT! is on the air.

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt welcome us to tonight’s Thanksgiving Special. Not only will we relive some of the greatest Thanksgiving-themed moments in the history of the IMPACT Zone, but we’ll also take a look back at what happened this past Friday at the earth-shattering Over Drive event.

Rhino Defeats Alex Shelley & Sheik Abdul Bashir in the 2008 Turkey Bowl

First, we head back to 2008 where Rhino, Sheik Abdul Bashir and Alex Shelley competed in a Turkey Bowl match in which the loser had to wear the infamous turkey suit. After withstanding a two-on-one assault from his opponents, Rhino Gored Shelley to score the victory. After the match, Shelley was forced to don the turkey suit by the hardcore legend, Mick Foley!

The stars of IMPACT Wrestling tell us what they’re thankful for this Thanksgiving.

After losing to Sami Callihan in Death Machine’s Double Jeopardy last week, Eric Young tells Deaner that in order to get to where you’re going, you have to go back to where it all began.

Kurt Angle Hosts Thanksgiving Dinner in 2007

TNA World Heavyweight Champion Kurt Angle is joined by Karen Angle, Jeremy Borash and TNA World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Tomko, as they sit down for Thanksgiving dinner. As the guests begin to arrive, chaos ensues and the dinner erupts into a Thanksgiving food fight!

After keeping her career alive with a victory over Taylor Wilde at Over Drive, Mickie James was confronted by one of her greatest rivals of all time, Deonna Purrazzo! The two will do battle next Thursday on IMPACT! as Purrazzo vows to bring an end to the legendary career of James.

Robbie E Defeats Grado in the 2016 Turkey Suit Challenge

It’s time for another Turkey Suit Challenge as we head back to 2016 where Robbie E battled Grado. Aiden O’Shea was the special ringside enforcer to ensure that the rules of the match were followed. After being pinned by Robbie, Grado busted a move in the turkey suit!

In an unforgettable main event at Over Drive, Josh Alexander retained the IMPACT World Title over Frankie Kazarian. But what happened after the match would shock the entire wrestling world. After calling his shot for an IMPACT World Title match at Hard To Kill, Bully Ray brutally attacked Alexander with a steel chair and crossed the line when he put his hands on Alexander’s wife. In an off-air exclusive video, Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore confronts Bully at ringside as Rich Swann tends to Alexander and Jade. Next Thursday, Swann has a chance to exact revenge on Alexander’s behalf when he takes on Bully in singles action.

Rockstar Spud Hosts Thanksgiving Dinner in 2013

It’s time for another Thanksgiving dinner, this time hosted by Rockstar Spud in 2013. A unique concept saw the winners of a series of matchups earn a spot at the table. Joining him were Bobby Roode, Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Chris Sabin, Knockouts World Champion Gail Kim, Lei’D Tapa and TNA World Tag Team Champions, the Bromans. But after an interruption from Kurt Angle, Eric Young, James Storm and Gunner, all hell broke loose on Thanksgiving night!

Kenny King was incensed on attacking Mike Bailey instead of winning the X-Division six-way this past Friday on Countdown to Over Drive. King says that he’s going to keep coming at Bailey until the world sees him for what he truly is – a fraud.

Team Edwards defeats Team Fantasma in Eli Drake’s 2017 Turkey Trot

The 2017 Thanksgiving dinner was prepared by world-renowned celebrity chef, Robert Irvine. Meanwhile, Team Edwards battled Team Fantasma in a match created by IMPACT World Champion Eli Drake, the Gravy Train Turkey Trot. Eddie Edwards, Fallah Bahh, Garza Jr, Allie and Richard Justice were victorious over El Hijo del Fantasma, Chris Adonis, KM, Lauren Van Ness and Caleb Konley. Since Adonis took the pin, he was forced to wear the turkey suit!

Yuya Uemura and Delirious wish you a happy Thanksgiving.

Don’t miss the fallout from Over Drive on an all-new IMPACT! next Thursday at 8/7c on AXS TV and 8:30pm ET on YouTube for IMPACT Insiders. Rich Swann battles Bully Ray, Mickie James puts her career on the line against Deonna Purrazzo, Steve Maclin goes one-on-one with Frankie Kazarian and more!

Steve Maclin is furious with Frankie Kazarian for taking what he believes was his rightful opportunity at Josh Alexander’s IMPACT World Title.

Samoa Joe defeats AJ Styles & Chris Sabin in the 2007 Turkey Bowl

The stakes were higher than ever in the finals of the 2007 Turkey Bowl as Samoa Joe, AJ Styles and Chris Sabin faced off. While the winner would be $25,000 richer, the loser would be forced to wear the dreaded turkey suit. In the end, it was Joe who won the match with a devastating Muscle Buster to Styles. But of course, it wouldn’t be Thanksgiving in the IMPACT Zone without a wild brawl to end it all. Samoa Joe was joined by Kevin Nash and Scott Hall as they went to wear with Kurt Angle, AJ Styles and Tomko in a preview of what was to come later that month at Turning Point.

The IMPACT! Thanksgiving Special goes off the air.

