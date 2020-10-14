Impact Wrestling Results – October 13, 2020

After a recap of last week’s events, Moose confronted Scott D’Amore, complaining he needed help from Scott as he had a match against EC3 in an undisclosed location and didn’t know what the location was. That’s pretty funny. Scott said he was waiting for a call on Rich Swann’s status for the Bound for Glory PPV and couldn’t deal with Moose’s imaginary match against someone who doesn’t work for Impact for a title that doesn’t exist. Moose stormed off, where EC3 had a promo projected against a wall. Why does Moose never smash the projector? He told Moose he was learning to let go and control his narrative and said he’d find what he wanted when he crossed the bridge. Moose saw him holding the TNA title up and said he knew where he needed to go.

Rosemary & Taya vs. Tasha Steels & Kiera Hogan vs. Neveah & Havok

Rosemary and Neveah started and battled back and forth. Rosemary and Taya worked her over in the corner but Neveah kicked out of a pinfall attempt and nailed several kicks, then a bulldog on Taya for a two count. Neveah controlled her and brought Taya into the corner. Havok and Neveah muscled Taya into the corner and nailed a series of Avalanches in the corner. Havok nailed a lariat for a two count.

Havok continued working over Taya, who fired back with strikes and chops. Taya sent her into the buckles but was distracted by Steelz and Hogan, allowing Havok to smash her from behind. Steelz tagged herself. She measured and nailed Taya with some big kicks. Hogan tagged in and charged around the ring, drilling Taya with a big boot. She mauled Taya on the mat but was caught with a back suplex. Rosemary tagged in and nailed a head & arms Tazplex on Kiera, then smashed her into the buckles. Neveah tagged in and continued working over Hogan with a series of boots and a suplex for a two count.

The battle continued with several competitors brawling on the floor. Taya went for a bodypress off the top to the floor but seemingly slipped through everyone and hit HARD. It looked rough. In the ring, Rosemary speared and pinned Steelz.

Your winner, Taya and Rosemary!

A good bell to bell match.

Rosemary and Taya faced off with Havok and Neveah after the match.

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne discussed what we had just seen and wondered whether Havok will indeed help Rosemary bring Jim Mitchell back from the dead. Or Orlando. They are hoping for an update on Rich Swann’s status for the Bound for Glory PPV. They ran down the lineup for tonight and said the wedding of John E. Bravo and Rosemary is about the corner.

Backstage, John E. Bravo was stressing over the cost of the wedding. Fallah Bahh walked in but said he didn’t get the money. He obviously did, so he’s lyinhg but we don’t know why. Swinger began complaining he wasn’t really the best man. Bahh asked what he ever did. Swinger said he beat Buddy Landel in Mid-Atlantic. Crazzy Steve defended Swinger. He and Bah got into it and Bah said he’d see him in the ring tonight. Bravo stressed and stormed off.

Backstage, Rosemary came to Havok. She said that her wedding is of the utmost importance and there’s only one who can oversee this – James Mitchell. Since Havok was the one who killed him, she has to assist in his return to this reality. Havok said she can tell Rosemary’s not going to let it go, so she challenged Rosemary to a match next week. If Rosemary wins, Havok will help her. If Havok wins, that’s the end of it and Mitchell stays where he is.

Fallah Bahh vs. Crazzy Steve

Steve tried to get Bahh to play monkey see, monkey do, trying to get Bah to take his shirt off and reveal he had Hernandez’s money. Bahh nailed a series of strikes and hit a bodypress on Steve. Hea went for a charge in the corner but was kicked and nailed with a hanging submission.

Steve locked a sleeper, climbing onto Bahh’s back. Bahh broke free and drove Steve backwards into the buckles. Bahh missed a charge. Steve ripped Bahh’s shirt off. Revealing the money was exposed, Bahh covered up and was rolled up for the pin.

Your winner, Fallah Bahh!

They are getting far more storyline mileage out of a wad of cash than you could imagine.

Backstage, Rhino met Heath. He pulled some strings and Heath is entered into the Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound for Glory. If one of them win, Heath gets the contract he wanted. If neither of them win, this is their last shot. They have a match with implications for the Gauntlet match. Heath ran off to get his gear. Scott D’Amore showed up and asked Rhino if Heath knew the other end of the deal. If neither of them win, Rhino loses his Impact deal as well. Rhino said Heath didn’t need to know. Good story twist there.

Kaleb with A K introduced Tenille Dashwood.

Tenille Dashwood & Tommy Dreamer & Brian Myers & Cody Deaner & Johnny Swinger vs. Hernandez & Cousin Jake & Alisha Edwards & Rhino & Heath

The storyline is these teams were created randomly. The winners go into a five-way next week and the winner of that enters the Bound for Glory PPV Gauntlet at #20.

I feel like everyone is just waiting to be transported back to WrestleHouse.

Swinger and Heath faced off but Swinger tagged out to Dashwood. Heath tagged Edwards in. They went back and forth. Rhino and Cody tagged in. Cody marked out and led a ECW chant. Rhino easily overpowered him. Dreamer and Jake tagged in. More ECW references. Jake misses and elbow. Dreamer nailed a series of rights. Hernandez tagged in and Dreamer catches him with a series of shots to the mid-section. Hernandez grabbed him in a bearhug. Dreamer bit Hernandez to escape.

Dreamer escaped a big splash and went to tag out to Myers, who blew him off. Swinger and Myers argued. Myers got tagged in, coming in to meet Heath, who cleaned house. Myers laid out Heath but Swinger tagged himself in. Dreamer pulled Myers out of the ring and they brawled. Heath nailed the Wake Up Call and pinned Swinger.

Team Heath wins and goes on to a five way against each other next week.

Backstage, Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock attacked Eddie Edwards. They left him laying.

Jimmy Jacobs interviewed Impact Champion Eric Young. He said that they are waiting to see if Dr. Forman will clear Rich Swann for Bound for Glory. Young said he’s wondering if he’s going to show up. He mockingly said Swann is going to leap out of bed and miraculously compete. Young flipped it on him and asked Jacobs what he thought. Jacobs said Swann has been resillient in the past. Young berated him and said he was going to go to the ring and get some real answers. He believed Swann has learned enough and is smart enough to know what to do. He shoved Jacobs away. Young was just tremendous here!

Kimber Lee (with Deonna Purrazzo) vs. Kylie Rae

Rae showed some great intensity early on, cleaning house and chasing Lee to the floor. Purrazzo prevented Rae from following Lee on the floor. She intead returned to the ring, nailing a rana and going for a hard charge in the corner. Rae missed. Lee charged but was sent up and over onto the apron. They battled back and forth on the apron, including Lee teasing a German suplex off the apron to the floor. Rae held on and elbowed Lee off the apron to the floor. Rae went to dive off but was caught and powerbombed on the apron.

Back in the ring, Lee mauled Rae with kicks and stomps. Lee battered Rae in the corner with forearms. Rae tried to catch her wind but Lee was relentless, working her over with chops and forearms. Lee nailed a delayed vertical suplex for a two count.

Lee continued to work over Rae, including a descending clothesline for another two count. She dragged Rae to the corner by her hair and charged but a desperate Rae kicked her off and followed up with a back elbow and a clothesline. Rae rebounded with a back elbow and the Kylie Special for a two count. Rae nailed a rana and a clothesline for a two count.

Deonna Purrazzo got on the apron but Rae teased superkicking her. Rae grabbed Lee and trapped her in a crossface, scoring the submission.

Your winner, Kylie Rae!

Deonna Purrazzo hit the ring but was superkicked down. She scampered up the apron and held her title aloft as they faced off.

The Rosemary-John E. Bravo wedding will be in two weeks.

Doc Gallows vs. Madman Fulton

Karl Anderson said that when they came to Impact, they liked it and they are the best at everything but to be the best, you have to have the championships. They have a target on the backs of the Motor City Machine Guns. They promised they would be champions at Bound for Glory.

LG nailed a big boot but Fulton shocked him with Snake Eyes and then a clothesline over the top to the floor. Gallows and Fulton brawled on the floor, taking it to each other. They battled up the aisle and were both counted out.

They continued brawling as Impact went to commercial….

When we returned, they were still brawling. We are told the match was restarted with no DQ and no countout.

They brawled all over and beat each other with weapons. Gallows nailed Fulton with a beer and drilled him across the back with a series of chairshots to the back. Gallows went up on the buckles and dove off with a chair but Fulton kicked it into his face.

Fulton began unleashing a series of stomps on Gallows. Fulton continued beating Gallows, putting over his might and ferocity. He wedged a chair between the buckles and positioned Gallows near them. He brandished a chair with the idea he was going to smash Gallows but The Big LG kicked him off. Fulton rebounded and charged but missed and smashed himself into the wedged chair. Gallows set up two chairs in the middle of the ring and nailed a chokeslam through the chairs for the pin.

Your winner, Doc Gallows!

Josh and Madison ran down the Bound for Glory lineup.

Eric Young said it’s 11 days from the PPV and this is what he has to deal with now. He said he holds the power and he’s not leaving the ring until someone tells him that Rich Swann has quit. Scott D’Amore was in the back, receiving a phone call. He said it appears there’s somewhere he has to go be. After a commercial, D’Amore made his way to the ring. Young said he had to show Swann and everyone who the true power in Impact is and demanded D’Amore tell the world that Rich is a no good, crippled, quitter. He began ranting and said he taught Swann a lesson. He said he was going to let D’Amore declare Swann was unfit to compete at the PPV. Young was just great here, yet again. D’Amore told him even though he suffered additional substansial damage, Swann will be ready to face Young for the title and hopes he takes the title and teaches Young a lesson. Young lost it and attacked D’Amore. He locked a leglock on D’Amore but Swann hit the ring and nailed a double stomp, then a springboard elbow. Young retreated from the ring.

Moose pulled up to a small bridge and found EC3 waiting for the TNA title. They talked trash at each other. EC3 said he was trying to destroy the past but put the title down and dared Moose cross the line and fight him. They brawled on the bridge. Moose tried to grab the belt but EC3 nailed him. He said that Moose is a father and a husband and said he wanted the fight of his life and that’s all Moose gave him. It would be funny if it wasn’t so sad. He laughed and walked away. Moose beat him bloody and walked off with the TNA title. EC3 smiled as he watched Moose walk off into the night.

NEXT WEEK:

Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan

Hernandez vs. Cousin Jake vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Rhino vs. Heath

The Good Brothers vs. The North.

Impact X-Division Champion Rohit Raju & Chris Bey & Jordynne Grace vs. Willie Mack & TJP & Trey Miguel.

