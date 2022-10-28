Impact Wrestling Results – October 27, 2022

– Following a video package highlighting the events of IMPACT Wrestling’s 10/20/2022 edition, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven confronted Scott D’Amore backstage for creating IMPACT Wrestling an unsafe working environment. Scott D’Amore fired Taven and Benett for their acts in IMPACT. Taven and Bennett had previously been revealed to be signing with AEW, according to PW Mania.

– Following this reveal, Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt welcomed the audience to the broadcast before moving on to the first match.

X-Division Tournament First Round Match.

Trey Miguel vs. Alan Angels.

The two locked up at the start of the match before Angels locked Miguel in a wrist lock. Angels and Miguel traded wrist locks before Angels smacked Miguel with an arm drag. Angels hit a Casita flip on Miguel for a near fall. Miguel put Angels in a Victory roll, resulting in a near tumble. Miguel attempted a walk rope move, but Angels pushed him up the top rope, where he landed on his groin. Angels landed a chop and a forearm strike on Miguel, but Miguel returned the favor. Miguel flipped over Angels and hooked himself on the ropes, but Angels landed a shotgun dropkick on Miguel, sending him to the outside. Angels returned to the ring and hit a Northern Lights Suplex on Miguel for a near fall. Angels avoided Miguel’s assault before striking him with a reverse Sling Blade for a near fall. Angels moved for the Half-Nelson, but Miguel grabbed the ropes and hit an arm drag. Miguel avoided Angels’ lariat before landing a handspring enziguri kick. Miguel rolled over Angels before landing kicks and a double stomp on Angels’ neck. Miguel landed a near-falling Meteora on Angels. Miguel attempted a Meteora from the top rope, but Angels escaped and hung Miguel in the middle turnbuckle. Angels hit a shotgun dropkick and draping DDT on Miguel while he was locked on the middle rope for a near fall. Miguel was placed on the top rope by angels. Miguel, though, slid under Angels and trapped him in the corner before hitting an upside-down superkick on Angels, followed by a top rope Meteora on Angels for a near fall. Angels landed a back-elbow and a La Mistica on Miguel before converting to a Brutalizer submission, which Miguel reversed with a crucifix for a near fall. Angels turned a kick into a half-and-half suplex followed by a Frog Splash on Miguel for a near fall. Angels attempted a discus lariat, but Miguel caught him with a kick before hitting the Lighting Spiral for the pinfall victory. On a later night, Miguel will face the winner of Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey.

Winner: Trey Miguel.

Chris Bey and Ace Austin confront Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray were accosted by Austin. Ray apologized to Bey and Austin backstage, emphasizing that he did not abuse Austin last week, but Austin and Bey were not convinced. Ray claimed that Moose did it, but Bey and Austin were furious before Bey challenged Dreamer to a match later that night. Ray was warned by Dreamer not to get involved in his match unless Austin did, as doing so would land Ray in deeper danger.

– Gisele Shaw and VXT (Deonna Purrazzo and Chelsea Green) cut a backstage promo before their bout later in the night against IMPACT Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, Mickie James, and Taylor Wilde. Shaw said that they would form a tremendous trio and that once Mickie James retires, they will focus on reclaiming the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championships.