Impact Wrestling Results – September 15, 2022

Recap video showing how The Good Brothers vs Motor City Machine Guns match was made. We also see the attack from Honor No More from last week on IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander.

Mascara Dorada vs “SpeedBall” Mike Bailey X Division Championship match

Mascara is the former Gran Metalik in WWE. Bailey and Dorada play a game of top this to get things started. Action is taken to the outside with both men trading blowing until dorada hits a big dive from the ring. Bailey grounds Dorada with a leg lock and almost gets the win with submission. Bailey hits a twisting shooting star press for a two count. Dorada throws Bailey to the apron, attempts a baseball slide but misses. Bailey hits a second rope moonsault. Dorada hits a huge head schissors off the middle rope for two. Bailey hits a series of kicks before hitting double knees off the turnbuckles for his eighth successful title defense.

Winner : Mike Bailey

Kenny King runs down and attacks both men after the match.