Impact Wrestling Results – September 8, 2022

Matches for tonight.

Heath Miller vs. Eddie Edwards.

The debut of Aussie Open vs. Ace Austin & Chris Bey.

Chelsea Green vs. Taya Valkyrie.

Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion *Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar.

Mickie James vs. Raychell Rose.

Kenny King vs. the debuting Yuyua Uemura.

A video package recapping the 9/1/2022 episode of IMPACT Wrestling starts the show. Tom Hannifan & Matt Rehwoldt welcomed the audience to the broadcast before quickly transitioning into the opening match.

Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) vs. Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey)

Tom Hannifan & Matt Rehwoldt give a history of the Aussie Open. They talk about what makes Aussie Open one of the best tag teams in the world. Ace Austin finds himself in a 2-on-1 situation early on. They keep Austin in the ring for a majority of the match with frequent tags. Chris Bey gets the hot tag and takes control of the match quickly. Aussie open takes over after a failed attempt by Bullet Club to win the match. Aussie open hits their finisher, Coriolis for the victory.

Aussie Open def. Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey)

They show a video package showing BOUND FOR GLORY.

HONOR NO MORE talk about their Tag Team Title win from last week. Kenny King says he should be X DIVISION champion right now, but that should change soon enough. Eddie Edwards rallies his troops and talks about how they now have momentum and that Josh Alexander should see that their side is the one to be on.

The Good Brothers are backstage and Gia asks about how they are feeling after losing their IMPACT Tag Titles last week to OGK of Honor No More. Good Brothers aren’t happy about it, but before they can explain, the Motor City Machine Guns interrupt. Chris Sabin talks about how in 2 years these teams have yet to face one another. Possible dream match for Bound For Glory!!!

Mickie James vs. Raychell Rose

Mickie starts what could be her last run. Matt Rehwoldt explains how important each match is for Mickie to win during her “LAST RODEO”. Mickie dominates rose in a quick match.

Mickie James def. Raychell Rose.

Mia Yim and Scott D’Amore are talking backstage. Scott mentions watching Mia’s body of work on IMPACT Plus. Kenny King shows up and tells Mia to leave, as he has something he wants to talk to Scott about. King says he should be a 3 time X Division champion right now. Scott tells him that next week he has an announcement about the title. Scott then tells King that he has a match against Yuyua Uemura tonight and it’s NEXT!!

Gia talks to Steve Maclin backstage, saying that a fool would go into a Barbed Wire Massacre Match without a strategy, but denies he has an alliance with Moose. Gia asked why he and Moose would face Decay on the next week on IMPACT, but Maclin said that Moose maybe thought about it.

Kenny King vs. Yuyua Uemura