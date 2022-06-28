Impact Wrestling Returning to Philadelphia for TV and Special Event Tapings

This summer, Impact Wrestling is coming back to Philadelphia for a TV taping and even an Impact Plus special.

According to Fightful Select, the current idea is to hold the event in the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, formerly known as the ECW Arena. This is the location the company taped from in March.

Philadelphia-based Impact only recently resumed operations in May 2019, and rumors suggest that there had been tentative intentions to do so before the COVID-19 epidemic disrupted everything.

Although it was suggested that Impact might go back to Philadelphia’s 10,200-seat Liacouras Center, this was not confirmed. The facility has hosted live events by Impact, among others, as well as TNA Lockdown 2009 and Bound For Glory 2011.

Up to the Bound For Glory pay-per-view on Saturday, October 8, Impact will tape a number of summer TV and special events.

This Friday, Impact will host their Against All Odds event at Center Stage in Atlanta.

