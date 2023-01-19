Impact Wrestling Returning to Toronto for Rebellion PPV in April

Impact Wrestling issued the following:

IMPACT Wrestling Returns To Toronto For The First Time Since 2019

REBELLION Pay-Per-View Will Air Live Around The World From The Rebel Entertainment Complex on Sunday, April 16

All Championships Will Be Defended In Toronto

For the first time in 4 years, IMPACT Wrestling presents live pro wrestling action in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, as the 5th annual REBELLION pay-per-view will originate from the Rebel Entertainment Complex on Sunday night, April 16.

Then, on Monday, April 17, fans can watch the REBELLION FALLOUT SHOW, also live from the Rebel Entertainment Complex, for a second night of action-packed pro wrestling.

Tickets for the 2023 REBELLION pay-per-view and the REBELLION FALLOUT SHOW go on-sale Friday morning, January 20. Go to impactwrestling.com for tickets.

Toronto was the site for the first-ever REBELLION pay-per-view in 2019, when the main event saw The Latin American Xchange (Santana and Ortiz, with Konnan) defeat The Lucha Bros (Fénix and Pentagón Jr.) to win the World Tag Team Championships for the fourth time.

IMPACT’s television trucks will be in Toronto on April 17th to capture all of the in-ring action for upcoming episodes of IMPACT’s flagship weekly TV show, #IMPACTonAXSTV (Thursday, 8 p.m. EST on AXS TV in the U.S., Fight Network in Canada and Impact Insiders on YouTube.)

IMPACT Wrestling has a rich history in Toronto, as the city had an IMPACT show in 2011 and multiple in 2018, including the prestigious SLAMMIVERSARY pay-per-view.

All of the IMPACT stars will be in Toronto for the April 16-17 shows, including Josh Alexander, Mickie James, Frankie Kazarian, Santino Marella, Bully Ray, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, Moose, Trey Miguel, Jordynne Grace, Deonna Purrazzo, the Death Dollz (Taya Valkyrie, Rosemary & Jessicka), and many others.