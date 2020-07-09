Impact Wrestling Ring Announcer David Penzer Says “Something Special” Is Coming

Impact Wrestling ring announcer David Penzer took to Twitter today, teasing that something “special” and “hilarious” recently took place in Atlanta, GA. There is no word on whether it involves Impact Wrestling. He said:
“So, back from my trip. What a blast and the cat will get out of the bag soon. All I can say is something special and hilarious is coming your way and i was honored to be a part of it.”
— David Penzer (@davidpenzer) July 9, 2020