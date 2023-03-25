Impact Wrestling Sacrifice Results – March 24, 2023

Impact Wrestling presents Sacrifice live from St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Due to injury Josh Alexander had to relinquish the Impact World Championship. On April 16 there will be a match between Steve Maclin and Kushida to crown a new world champion. On the show tonight is, Tommy Dreamer vs. Bully Ray, IMPACT X DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP Trey Miguel (c) vs. Lince Dorado and much more. Continue below for the results.

The Countdown Results:

Eddie Edwards defeats Bhupinder Gujjar

Rosemary defeats KiLynn King

Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham

RESULTS: Mike Bailey defeats Jonathan Gresham via submission with a Leg Lock.

Digital Media Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Brian Myers

RESULTS: Joe Hendry retains the Digital Media Championship via pinfall with a Standing Ovation.

Mickie James announcement

Mickie James sits down with Santino and Gia Miller backstage. Mickie said she is not cleared to compete tonight or at Multiverse United. Mickie says she hopes she can compete at Rebellion. However, Jordynne Grace will face the winner of the Multiverse United match at Rebellion for the title. If Mickie is cleared by then, the match will be a three-way with Mickie defending.

Gisele Shaw vs. Deonna Purrazzo

RESULTS: Deonna Purrazzo defeats Gisele Shaw via submission with a Venus de Milo. After the match, Savannah Evans attacks Deonna in the ring and unloads with punches. Evans goes to slam Purrazzo and out comes Tasha Steelz. She comes face to face with Evans and they agree to attack Deonna. When Evans turns her back, Steelz strikes. Steelz DDTs Jai Vidal and lands a cutter on him before tossing him out.

Kenny King vs. PCO

RESULTS: PCO defeats Kenny King via pinfall with a punch through a chair from PCO.

X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Lince Dorado

RESULTS: Trey flips Dorado into a cover and scores the three. Trey Miguel defeats Lince Dorado via pinfall.

IMPACT Tag Team Championship: Bullet Club (c) vs. TMDK

RESULTS: Ace and Bey hit their combo and Ace covers for the win. Bullet Club defeats TMDK via pinfall to retain the Impact Tag Team Championships.

Busted Open Match: Tommy Dreamer vs. Bully Ray

RESULTS: Bully Ray defeats Tommy Dreamer. Bully was the first to bleed but he was able to hide it. Good Hands roll Dreamer into the ring as the ref gets up and sees Dreamer is bleeding.

AFTER THE MATCH: Good Hands set up a table until Yuya runs down to the make the save. The numbers game catches up. The hockey player tries to enter the ring but security stops him. Bully tells them to let him go. The Red Wings hockey player and Bully duke it out until Good Hands beat him down. McCarty is sent through a table by all three men.

Scott D’Amore walks out and takes his jacket off. Then out walks Heath, Rhino, Hendry, Gresham, and Bailey and they all chase Bully and Good Hands off. Hotch sneaks up and tries to attack D’Amore only to get hit with a Canadian Destroyer from the VP.