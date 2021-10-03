Impact Wrestling Said To Be “Heavily Interested” In Signing Braun Strowman

As previously noted, Impact’s Scott D’Amore recently teased about them being on the road to “Braun For Glory” in reference to Braun Strowman possibly appearing at the Bound For Glory PPV.

Fightful.com noted that Strowman has been in talks with AEW but Impact Wrestling is said to be “heavily interested” in signing him. There has reportedly been a push to sign Strowman over the past month and it was said that talent at the last set of Impact tapings heard about the company wanting to make a play for him. This is still no confirmation that Strowman has signed a deal with Impact.

Strowman, now known as “The Titan” Adam Scherr, defeated EC3 at the Free The Narrative II event that aired on FiteTV over the weekend. Scherr commented on the match.