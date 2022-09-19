Impact Wrestling Schedule for Thursday on AXS (Includes Spoilers)

There is a full day of Impact Wrestling slated for Thursday on AXSTv.

This is just one day prior to Victory Road that will air Friday on FITE TV, Impact+, and Impact Insiders on YouTube.

PWInsider reports the following schedule:

3 PM – Under Siege 2022, which featured:

* Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Tomohiro Ishii.

* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Tasha Steelz vs. Havok.

* Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions Violent by Design vs. Jay and Mark Briscoe.

* AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo.

* Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel.

* Bullet Club vs. Honor No More.

* Chris Sabin vs. Steve Maclin.

* Alex Shelley vs. Mike Bailey in a rematch from Multiverse of Matches.

* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champion Madison Rayne vs. Gisele Shaw.

7PM – Impact in 60: Havok

8 PM – Impact Wrestling on AXS TV:

* The go-home show for Victory Road 2022.

* Impact Wrestling Digital Media Champion Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar – Ladder Match.

* Aussie Open vs. The Motor City Machineguns.

* Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Zicky Dice with Johnny Swinger.

* Contract Signing: Sami Callihan vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin for Barbed Wire Massacre.

* Black Taurus vs. Crazzy Steve vs. Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel vs. Mia Yim vs. Alex Zayne.

* PCO vs. Heath Miller – Street Fight.

11 PM – Impact Wrestling on AXS TV replay.

3 AM – Impact in 60: Havok.

3 AM – Impact in 60: PCO vs. Jonah.

Follow Mark on Twitter @_MarkCyrus