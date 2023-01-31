Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star

Dirty Dango has signed with Impact Wrestling, according to PWInsider. He may be best known to WWE fans as Fandango.

This is a change from what he said last year. Dango announced in March 2020 that he would be leaving the ring “in a couple of months,” and that he would say “goodbye forever.”

Dango, real name Johnny Curtis, began his career in 1999 and signed with WWE developmental territory Deep South in 2006. He was a member of the original NXT and got a lot of attention during his first few months on the main roster in 2013, including a big win over Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 29.

Dango made his Impact debut in October when he accepted Brian Myers’ open challenge for the Digital Media Championship at Bound For Glory.

It was also revealed last week that Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling.

In other Impact news, as PWMania.com previously reported, Tasha Steelz requested a leave of absence. She recently signed a multi-year contract with the company, but she hinted at plans to leave on Twitter by tweeting about the “NeXT chapter.”