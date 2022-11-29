IMPACT Wrestling Signs With DAZN

Anthem Sports and Entertainment is teaming up with DAZN for a multi year distribution deal for IMPACT Wrestling.

With this new distribution deal, IMPACT Wrestling’s weekly programming and PPV’s will be available to viewers in over 170 countries.

The stars of IMPACT Wrestling will now be available to fans in the UK, Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, France, Poland, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, Brazil plus many more countries.

IMPACT Wrestling star Zicky Dice commented on the distribution deal.

This deal does not affect how IMPACT Wrestling is seen in the USA or Canada. IMPACT will remain on AXSTV in the USA and on Fight Network in Canada.

Here is the full IMPACT Wrestling press release:

ANTHEM SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT AND DAZN ANNOUNCE INTERNATIONAL MULTI-YEAR DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP FOR ANTHEM’S IMPACT WRESTLING

IMPACT’S Signature Series, PPV Events & Other Programming To Be Televised By DAZN To More Than 170 Countries Beginning November 29

TORONTO, ON and LONDON, UK, November 29, 2022 – Anthem Sports & Entertainment, Inc., a global multi-platform media company, and DAZN — a leading global sports entertainment platform — announced today an international partnership that will deliver Anthem’s IMPACT Wrestling to more than 170 countries worldwide beginning on November 29.

The multi-year agreement will give DAZN viewers in 170+ countries — including the UK, Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, France, Poland, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, and Brazil — the best seat in the house to IMPACT Wrestling’s weekly IMPACT! flagship series, home to larger-than-life characters, high-stakes matchups and blockbuster drama.

Additionally, DAZN viewers will have access to IMPACT’s high-octane PPV events and premium IMPACT Plus live specials, as well as select titles from IMPACT Wrestling’s archives, directly through the DAZN platform.



DAZN can be accessed on Smart TVs, games consoles, Amazon Fire TV/Fire TV Stick, Google Chromecast and Apple TV, as well via the DAZN app on iPhone, iPad, android and other tablet and mobile devices. For all the ways to watch, please visit www.dazn.com.

“DAZN is a global leader in premier sports programming, and we are proud to partner with them as we expand IMPACT Wrestling’s international reach even further,” said Scott D’Amore, Executive Vice President, Anthem Sports Media Group. “From the beginning, IMPACT Wrestling has enjoyed a worldwide audience of passionate and knowledgeable fans who crave high-quality professional wrestling content. With this announcement, we hope to make it even more convenient for them to enjoy our flagship series, premium specials and pay-per-view events, while also introducing the IMPACT Wrestling brand to even more sports enthusiasts across the globe.

Said Veronica Diquattro, CEO of DAZN Global Markets: “We are incredibly excited to sign this multi-year partnership with Impact. This deal will see the promotion’s world-class professional wrestling content arrive on the DAZN platform in more than 170 countries worldwide, reinforcing our growing position as the global home of combat sports.”

Since its inception in 2002, IMPACT Wrestling has established itself as one of the largest professional wrestling organizations in the world and the premier destination for wrestling fans across the globe. Its extensive programming library boasts more than 5,000 hours of content, featuring legendary performers such as Ric Flair, Sting, Kurt Angle, Kevin Nash, AJ Styles, and many more throughout its storied legacy. IMPACT’s current roster puts the spotlight on a diverse blend of world-class athletes led by IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander and Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, World Tag Team Champions Heath & Rhino, Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Death Dollz, X Division Champion Trey Miguel, and Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry. Other IMPACT stars include Bully Ray, Moose, Steve Maclin, Chris Bey, Rich Swann, Matt Cardona, Brian Myers, Sami Callihan, Tommy Dreamer and PCO, and the hard-hitting Knockouts Division featuring Deonna Purrazzo, Mickie James, Killer Kelly, Masha Slamovich and Rosemary.

In addition to the aforementioned countries, IMPACT Wrestling programming is televised globally in 120 countries including on Anthem properties AXS TV in the US and Fight Network in Canada, as well as the Commonwealth Of Independent States, Latin America, Mexico, the United Kingdom, India and its subcontinent, and Africa.