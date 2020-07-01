Impact Wrestling Star Blasts Austin Aries and Aries Addresses Incident

– Impact Wrestling star Ethan Page wrote the following in response to a proposed match against Austin Aries:
I’ll never work w/ him
This tiny moron wrestled 2 twenty minute main event PPV matches with men twice his size & just nipped up afterwards
He has no respect for wrestling
I’d happily open hand slap his little ass backstage tho
Remind him he never ACTUALLY beat anyone 4 real https://t.co/Z8nu28mt1g
— Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) July 1, 2020
– Austin Aries wrote the following in response to a fan bringing up an alleged incident that involved Aries:
A rib? No, I was proving a point and teaching a lesson. And it was quite effective. I tell the story in my EP1 @BeTransparency
— Austin Healy Aries (@AustinAries) July 1, 2020