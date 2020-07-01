Impact Wrestling Star Blasts Austin Aries and Aries Addresses Incident

– Impact Wrestling star Ethan Page wrote the following in response to a proposed match against Austin Aries:

I’ll never work w/ him

This tiny moron wrestled 2 twenty minute main event PPV matches with men twice his size & just nipped up afterwards

He has no respect for wrestling

I’d happily open hand slap his little ass backstage tho

Remind him he never ACTUALLY beat anyone 4 real https://t.co/Z8nu28mt1g

— Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) July 1, 2020