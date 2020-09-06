Impact Wrestling Star Calls Out Fans For Making Fun Of Matt Sydal Botch

Matt Sydal made his AEW debut during the Casino Battle Royal match at All Out. However, Sydal botched his first big move when he attempted a shooting star press but slipped on the rope.

Some fans on social media compared the moment to the Shockmaster’s debut in WCW and Impact Wrestling star Jordynne Grace called out fans for making fun of Sydal:

Y’all laughing at a man potentially almost breaking his neck… tf wrong with y’all — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) September 6, 2020

To all the people saying “we’re laughing because he’s not hurt”. https://t.co/kuFlbZrgGD — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) September 6, 2020