Impact Wrestling Star Finishes Up With The Company After Sacrifice Event

Jake Something is now a free agent after he finished up his commitments at Saturday’s Impact wrestling Sacrifice special where he lost to X-Division Champion Trey Miguel.

Fightful Select reports Jake’s deal was up at the end of February, but there was one outstanding date on his deal. It was said that as of this writing, a new deal between both sides has yet to be reached and he isn’t scheduled to be at the Sunday television tapings.

Jake ended his run on good terms and it was said that Jake would “likely be welcomed back.” Also, sources reiterated this “doesn’t necessarily spell the end of the two working together if they can reach an agreement in the future.”