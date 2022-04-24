Impact Wrestling Star Getting A Significant Push?, News On Maria Kanellis’ Contract Status

Following Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Rebellion pay-per-view event, Fightful Select has posted a series of news and notes regarding various topics related to the promotion.

Despite losing the AAA Title to Taya Valkyrie, Deonna Purrazzo was still tentatively scheduled for appearances in Mexico as of this weekend.

JONAH is working in Impact on a per-appearance deal, with NJPW being his priority.

Impact Wrestling had been planning to give Steve Maclin a significant push this summer and those they spoke with have been very happy with his performance in the company.

Impact had offered Maria Kanellis a short-term extension to her current deal recently, but it’s unclear whether the two sides have agreed on terms.

There were several members of Honor No More who were not signed to full-time contracts as of April 1. The promotion already has locations set for their next three sets of tapings.