Impact Wrestling Star Opens Up About Being Legally Blind

During an appearance on Tommy Dreamer’s podcast, Impact Wrestling star Crazzy Steve commented on wrestling despite being legally blind:

“I am blind. That’s news to some people because as of recently, I just came out advertising it. I am making that part of the advertisement to Crazzy Steve. He is the real life version of DareDevil because I can’t see and I’m still able to do what I do. Before that, I never told anybody I was blind because I didn’t want that to be part of the thing. I wanted to be known as a good wrestler. I wanted to be known as somebody you can work with and is a cool character and who knows his character and meets the criteria of a wrestler. I wanted to have that first and I didn’t want the tagline that he is blind. I guess it comes from my pride. I’m blind. I was born totally blind. At a young age, I found out I had cataracts. When I was born, I was 2 pounds and had to be put in an incubator. They removed the cataracts at a young age so I was able to somewhat see. I always had giant glasses. I can’t drive. I also have glaucoma. As I get older, my eyes continue to get worse. I am the Michael Jordan of not seeing. I am really, really good at it.”

“As far as the ring ropes are concerned, I have a lot of trouble seeing them. As it pertains to Impact, their ropes change so often, like sometimes they are really dark blue, they are tough to see. Right now they are red and that’s kind of ok. If they are bright and production is good, then that’s great. Coming up on the independents, I was in smokey bars and bad rings with bad ropes. I get to the arena early and get in the ring to get a feel for how things are going to go. The way I see, I guess you can relate it to how you see when you come out of a dream. I can see shapes and colors, but to do anything that involves any sort of detail is extremely challenging, even to cook breakfast or find your toothbrush.” (quotes courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)