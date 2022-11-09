Impact Wrestling Star Receives Release From The Company

Impact Wrestling has granted Lady Frost her release.

Frost was released in October, according to Fightful Select, months after she requested the promotion. Initially, Impact had no intention of granting the release.

However, before the most recent television tapings, that changed, and the company granted the release. Several individuals within the company had urged Impact to make the change because keeping her on contract seemed counterproductive.

Frost requested the release from Leonard Asper, President and CEO of Anthem, and followed up on a frequent basis.

Frost has been doing CMLL performances in recent weeks, implying she is a free agent. According to sources, CMLL was pleased with Frost’s performance, and the two sides intend to collaborate in the future.

She worked as an enhancement performer for WWE in 2018 and AEW in 2020 before joining Impact in 2021.