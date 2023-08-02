IMPACT Wrestling Tag-Team Title Contender Tournament Announced

Plans are in place for the next challengers to the IMPACT World Tag-Team Championships.
On Wednesday, IMPACT Wrestling announced a tournament that will take place across the next few weeks, with the winners going to IMPACT Emergence to challenge for the titles.
Check out the announcement below.
An IMPACT Tag Team Championship number one contenders tournament will take place over the coming weeks with the winner getting a title shot at #Emergence! @TheTreyMiguel and @ZacharyWentz will face @SpeedballBailey and @TheJonGresham in the first tournament match on IMPACT! pic.twitter.com/nXrFExreq4
