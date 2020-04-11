Impact Wrestling Tape Another 5-7 Weeks of Content, Rebellion Update

Impact Wrestling taped more TV Friday night in Nashville, TN.

As you’d expect, there will be no fans in attendance. The company is hoping to tape enough content to last them the next 5-7 weeks.

This will be in addition to the content that has already been taped in Georgia. After pre-tapes, video packages and other material are added in Friday night’s taping could take the company even further.

As far as the Rebellion pay-per-view is concerned, that will now be a special themed episode of Impact and it has already been taped.