Impact Wrestling To Release New Merchandise For Christian Cage

Impact Wrestling will be selling new Christian Cage merchandise soon. The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, hosted by Impact stars Brian Myers and Matt Cardona, noted on Twitter that new enamel pins from Zombie Sailor will be released soon on the ShopImpact.com website. Each design will be limited to 125 pieces, and it’s interesting to note that Series 1 will include a pin for Christian.

Christian previously worked for TNA from 2005-2008, and made a one night return in 2012. He is currently signed to AEW, where they are using a remixed version of his TNA theme song.

Series 1 of the new enamel pins will also include designs for Myers, The Good Brothers, Willie Mack and Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo.

You can see a few of the pins below, including the “Instant Classic” design for Christian: