Impact Wrestling To Release Slammiversary On VHS

Impact Wrestling announced today that an “extremely limited, collectors edition, double cassette VHS” of the 2021 Slammiversary PPV is being released via Shop Impact.

The double cassette VHS is going for $25.00.

The 2021 Slammiversary pay-per-view took place on July 17 from Skyway Studios in Nashville, and was headlined by then-Impact World Champion Kenny Omega retaining over Sami Callihan in a No DQ match, then-Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo retaining over Thunder Rosa, then-X Division Champion Josh Alexander retaining in Ultimate X over current champion Trey Miguel, Chris Bey, Ace Austin, Rohit Raju and Petey Williams, The Good Brothers winning the Impact World Tag Team Titles from then-champions Violent By Design in a Fatal 4 Way that also included Rich Swann and Willie Mack, and Fallah Bahh and No Way, plus more.