Impact Wrestling Under Siege And Under Siege Fallout Events Announced

Impact Wrestling has announced their Under Siege event for 2023.

Under Siege will take place from the Western Fair District Agriplex in London, Ontario, Canada on Friday, May 26. The Under Siege fallout TV tapings will take place the next night at the same location.

Under Siege will be broadcast live on Impact Plus and YouTube for Ultimate Insiders subscribers. Both shows will go on sale this Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m. ET through impactwrestling.com.

This will be the first Impact show in London, ON since February 2019, when Impact collaborated with Smash Wrestling on the “Brace For Impact” show on Twitch.

In today’s announcement, Impact stated, “Many of the matches for the London, Ontario shows will be announced in the coming weeks, but surprises are certain, too, including wrestlers making their Impact Wrestling debut.”

Josh Alexander defended his Impact World Title against Tomohiro Ishii at the 2020 Under Siege event in Newport, Kentucky. Due to COVID-19, the first Under Siege event from Skyway Studios took place in 2021 with no paying audience. The main event of the show was Moose winning a Six-Way to earn a future shot at the Impact World Title.