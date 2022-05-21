Impact Wrestling Viewership and Key Demo Rating For This Week

According to Nielsen through Showbuzz Daily, the taped edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV on Thursday drew 119,000 viewers.

This is down 4.8% from the 125,000 viewers who tuned in for the post-Under Siege show last week.

The 18-49 demographic gave Impact a 0.04 rating on Thursday. This is up 33.33% over the previous week’s key demo rating of 0.03.

Impact placed #93 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.04 key demo rating on Thursday. This is an improvement above last week’s rating of #116.

Impact ranked #131 in cable viewership for the night on Thursday. This has dropped from the previous week’s position of #124.

Impact had the seventh-best audience of the year so far, while the key demo rating was tied for second-best with other episodes. On cable, the NHL Playoffs and the NBA Playoffs were once again competing with the show. As noted above, Thursday’s Impact audience was down 4.8% from the previous week, but the key demo rating was up 33.33%.

With a 2.15 rating in the critical 18-49 demographic, the NBA Playoffs game between the Celtics and the Heat on ESPN topped the night on the Cable Top 150. With 6.049 million viewers, the Celtics vs. Heat game was the most watched game on TV that night.