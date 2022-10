Impact Wrestling’s ratings for Thursday have been released.

ShowBuzz Daily reports that there were 96,000 viewers. This number represents an increase from the 94,000 viewers who tuned in the previous Thursday to watch the show.

The demo rating remained stable at 0.02 in the 18-49 age demographic. This is a decrease from the previous week’s rating of 0.03.

The Impact Wrestling pre-show, Before The Impact, attracted 20,000 viewers on the promotion’s YouTube channel.