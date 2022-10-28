Impact Wrestling Viewership and Rating Report for 10/27/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the taped episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV on Thursday drew 101,000 viewers.

This is an increase of 5.21% from the previous week’s 96,000 viewers.

Impact received a 0.02 rating in the key demographic of 18-49 on Thursday. This is the same as last week’s key demo rating of 0.02.

With a 0.02 key demo rating, Thursday’s Impact ranked #144 on the Cable Top 150. The show from last week did not make the Cable Top 150.

Impact ranked #133 on cable for the night on Thursday. The show from last week did not make the Cable Top 150.