Impact Wrestling Viewership and Rating Report for 11/17/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the taped Over Drive go-home edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV on Thursday drew 109,000 viewers.

This is a 15.96% increase over the previous week’s figure of 94,000 viewers.

Impact received a 0.02 rating in the key demographic of 18-49 on Thursday. This is the same as last week’s key demo rating of 0.02.

With a 0.02 key demo rating, Thursday’s Impact ranked #140 on the Cable Top 150. The show from last week did not make the Cable Top 150.

Thursday’s Impact ranked #130 on cable for the night, tied with The Weather Channel’s 7 a.m. airing of America’s Morning Headquarters, which drew a 0.02 key demo rating and ranked #150 on the Cable Top 150. The show from last week did not make the Cable Top 150.

Thursday’s Impact had the nineteenth-lowest total audience of the year, tied with the February 17 episode, and the second-lowest key demo rating of the year, tied with fourteen other episodes. On Thursday, there was one College Football game on ESPN, four College Basketball games on ESPN2, one College Basketball game on FS1, one B1G Men’s Hockey game on the Big Ten Network, and one UEFA soccer game on TUDN, as well as the big NFL game between the Packers and the Titans on Amazon, which is now listed alongside network TV. Thursday’s Impact viewership was up 15.96% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was unchanged from the previous week.