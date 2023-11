WrestleNomics reports that this past Thursday’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV drew a total average of 86,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.01 in the key 18-49 demo.

This number is up from the October 19th episode of IMPACT on AXS TV, with the show drawing a total average of 77,000 viewers and a rating of 0.01 in the key 18-49 demo.