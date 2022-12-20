Impact Wrestling Viewership and Rating Report for 12/15/22

According to Nielsen via Wrestlenomics, Thursday’s taped episode of Impact Wrestling drew 86,000 viewers on AXS TV.

This is a 19.62% decrease from the previous week’s total of 107,000 viewers.

Impact received a 0.01 rating in the key demographic of 18-49 on Thursday. This is a 50% decrease from the previous week’s key demo rating of 0.02. Thursday’s 0.01 key demo rating represents 18,000 18-49 viewers, a 40% decrease from the 30,000 18-49 viewers represented by the previous week’s 0.02 rating.

The Cable Top 150 did not include Thursday’s Impact. The previous week’s episode ranked #140 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.02 key demo rating and #141 with 107,000 viewers.

Thursday’s Impact drew the eighth-lowest total audience of the year so far, as well as the year’s lowest key demo rating, which it shared with six other episodes. Two Women’s College Volleyball games on ESPN, two NBA games on NBA-TV, one Women’s College Basketball game on ESPN2, one Copa por Mexico Soccer game on TUDN, and the big NFL game between the 49ers and the Seahawks on Amazon, which is now listed with network TV. Thursday’s Impact viewership was down 19.62% from the previous week, and the key demo rating was down 50% from the previous week.