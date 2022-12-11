IMPACT Wrestling Viewership and Rating Report for 12/8/22

Good news for IMPACT Wrestling.

IMPACT on AXS TV for December 8th drew 107,000 viewers as per Showbuzz Daily. This is up from 74,000 viewers that was recorded for the show on December 1st.

In the key 18-49 demographic, this weeks episode of IMPACT Wrestling drew a 0.02 rating. In addition, it ranked #140 for cable originals for December 8th.

This week’s episode advertised a World Tag Team Title match in which Heath and Rhino defended the titles against Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin). Also advertised was IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander making his first IMPACT Wrestling appearance since the horrific attack on him and his family by Bully Ray at Over Drive.

These could very well be factors in the increased viewership.

IMPACT Wrestling’s weekly pre-show Before The Impact has 40k + views on YouTube as of this writing.