Impact Wrestling Viewership And Rating Report For 6/8/2023

The latest episode of Impact Wrestling saw a drop in ratings while viewership increased from the previous week.

Impact Wrestling drew a 0.02 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 137,000 viewers on Thursday. The figures are down and up 8.7%, respectively, from last week’s 0.03 demo rating and 127,000 viewers.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Impact Wrestling ranked #129 among cable originals, with TNT’s Stanley Cup Finals game leading cable network programming with a 0.51 demo rating and 1.679 million viewers.

In 2023, Impact Wrestling has averaged a 0.017 demo rating and 105,000 viewers, compared to a 0.03 demo rating and 116,000 viewers in the same period last year.