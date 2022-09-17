Thursday’s Impact Wrestling saw a little uptick in viewers this week.

ShowBuzz Daily reports that Impact Wrestling on AXS drew 67,000 viewers. This number is up from the 60,000 viewers the show drew on September 8.

The demo rating held steady this week, drawing a 0.01 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic. This is equal to the rating the show recorded last week. The show did not chart among the top 150 cable originals.

Impact Wrestling’s pre-show, Before The Impact, drew 32,000 viewers on the promotion’s YouTube channel.