Impact Wrestling Wedding Ends With Groom Being Shot (Video)

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

This week’s Impact Wrestling featured a wedding segment with Rosemary and John E. Bravo. However, things took a sinister turn when the lights went out and there was the sound of a gunshot. When the lights came back on, Bravo was bleeding from a wound on his torso.

