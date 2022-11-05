Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander Reaches Another Milestone

Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion Josh Alexander reached another milestone today as he surpassed Johnny Impact as the 3rd longest reigning champion.

November 5, 2022 marked the 197th day that Josh Alexander has held the Impact Wrestling World Title. Alexander is now looking up at AJ Styles (211 Days) and Bobby Roode (256 days) as the only two individuals who have longer reigns with the Impact World Title.

Josh Alexander won the Impact World Title back on April 23, 2022 at Rebellion when he defeated Moose. He has defended the title successfully on seven different occasions inside an Impact Wrestling ring and numerous times on the indy scene.

His next title defense will be November 18th at Impact Wrestling’s Over Drive event as he will attempt to turn back the challenge of AEW’s Frankie Kazarian.

PWMania would like to congratulate Josh Alexander for becoming the 3rd longest reigning Impact World Champion.