In the main event of 2021 Bound For Glory PPV event, Josh Alexander defeated Christian Cage to capture the Impact Wrestling world title. Alexander won by submission with the ankle lock.

Alexander celebrated after the match with his family but was quickly interrupted by Moose. Moose had won the “Call Your Shot” gauntlet match earlier in the evening and was cashing in his guaranteed world title opportunity. Moose quickly pinned Alexander with a spear to win the title.