Impact Wrestling World Title To Be Defended At Daily’s Place

On this week’s edition of Impact Wrestling, it was announced that Kenny Omega vs. Moose for the Impact World Title won’t be taking place at Skyway Studios in Nashville. The match, which is scheduled to air this Saturday during the Against All Odds event on Impact+, will instead take place at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.
It was also announced that Sami Callihan will face the winner of the match at Slammiversary on July 17th.
