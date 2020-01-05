Impact Wrestling Wrestler of The Year Revealed

Impact Wrestling announced the following:

TESSA BLANCHARD NAMED IMPACT! WRESTLER OF THE YEAR, SETTING THE STAGE FOR HISTORIC CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH AGAINST WORLD CHAMPION SAMI CALLIHAN AT ‘IMPACT: HARD TO KILL’ JAN. 12

Plus, Blanchard vs. Callihan Wins Match of the Year and The North, Ethan Page & Josh Alexander, are Named Tag Team of the Year on Tonight’s Special Edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV

LOS ANGELES – Jan. 4, 2020 – In a year highlighted by many great achievements in IMPACT Wrestling, groundbreaking superstar Tessa Blanchard took home the 2019 IMPACT! Year End Awards’ top honor tonight, becoming the first woman ever to win IMPACT! Wrestler of the Year, as announced on a special edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV.

Blanchard and 2018 Wrestler of the Year Sami Callihan were also awarded the coveted IMPACT! Match of the Year for their historic intergender match at “Slammiversary 2019” in July. Blanchard will continue to make history next Sunday, Jan. 12 when she takes on reigning champion Callihan at IMPACT’s next event “Hard To Kill” in Dallas, the first time in pro wrestling history that a woman will challenge for a promotion’s top championship live on pay-per-view.

Reigning Tag Team Champions The North, Ethan Page and Josh Alexander, were named Tag Team of the Year, honoring the Canadian duo’s domination of the tag team division since winning the title in July. The North will look to defend their title at “Hard To Kill” against fan-favorites Willie Mack and Rich Swann.

Earlier this week, Rich Swann won X-Division Star of the Year and Blanchard’s “Magnum” won Finishing Move of the Year, as announced on IMPACTWrestling.com. Last Saturday, Taya Valkyrie won Knockout of the Year, Willie Mack was named the One to Watch in 2020 and Callihan won Moment of the Year for defeating Brian Cage for the IMPACT World Championship on IMPACT’s AXS TV debut in October.

IMPACT! returns to its regular Tuesday primetime schedule Jan. 7 ahead of Hard To Kill Sunday, Jan. 12 live from the Bomb Factory in Dallas. Tickets for Hard To Kill are available here.

Here is the complete list of 2019 IMPACT! Year End Award winners:

Wrestler of the Year – Tessa Blanchard

IMPACT Match of the Year – Tessa Blanchard vs. Sami Callihan at “Slammiversary 2019”

Knockout of the Year – Taya Valkyrie

Tag Team of the Year – The North – Ethan Page & Josh Alexander

X-Division Star of the Year – Rich Swann

One to Watch in 2020 – Willie Mack

Moment of the Year – Sami Callihan wins the World Title on IMPACT!’s AXS TV debut

Finishing Move of the Year – Tessa Blanchard “Magnum”

About IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling isone of the world’s largest wrestling entertainment properties, creating more than 300 hours of original content annually across television and other digital platforms. IMPACT Wrestling specializes in premium content, pay-per-view events, products and merchandise, as well as the management and promotion and training of professional wrestlers. Its highly successful flagship show IMPACT! is televised on numerous networks including Fight Network and GameTV in Canada, Twitch.TV, Pursuit Channel, and AXS TV in the US, Sony ESPN in India, 5STAR and Fight Network in the United Kingdom, SuperSport in Africa and MVStv in Mexico. IMPACT Wrestling also streams a 24-hour channel on Twitch.tv and provides a premium channel on Pluto TV.