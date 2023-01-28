Impact Wrestling’s Sheldon Jean To Make His Return To Seaway Valley Wrestling

Seaway Valley Wrestling has announced that Impact Wrestling’s Sheldon Jean will be making his long awaited return to the promotion on February 25 at the Love Hurts 2 event. The show is scheduled to take place at the Agora Centre in Cornwall, Ontario.

Sheldon Jean has an opportunity to win some gold at Love Hurts 2 as he will get a shot at the current Greentown Wrestling Champion Channing Decker.

Jean was last seen in a Seaway Valley Wrestling ring back on April 12, 2019 as he defeated Lil Blay, James Stone and Ryan Donavon in a fatal fourway match.

Jean also holds a victory over current Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander at the first Love Hurts event back in Feb 2019.

Here are the matches announced for Seaway Valley Wrestling’s Love Hurts 2: