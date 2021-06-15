Impact’s Josh Alexander To Debut On NJPW Strong

Impact Wrestling X Division Champion Josh Alexander is scheduled to make his NJPW debut this week. The Walking Weapon of Impact is set to wrestle Alex Coughlin on Friday’s Ignition edition of NJPW Strong. This will be the beginning of Coughlin’s Open Challenge series.

This will be the latest match in the working relationship between Impact and NJPW. Alexander recently retained his title over NJPW star El Phantasmo on the May 15 Impact episode.

NJPW Strong airs each Friday night at 10pm ET on NJPW World, and then airs on-demand shortly after. The Ignition event will be a two-night show that airs this Friday, and next Friday, June 25.

Friday’s show will also feature Satoshi Kojima vs. NWA World Tag Team Champion JR Kratos, and tag team action with Fred Rosser and Adrian Quest vs. Bateman and Barrett Brown. As noted, Rosser, the former Darren Young, took to Twitter on Monday and announced that he has signed an exclusive contract with NJPW.

The June 25 Ignition episode will be headlined by Karl Fredericks challenging NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Tom Lawlor with the title on the line.

