Imperium To Defend The NXT Tag Team Championships Next Wednesday

Imperium will defend their WWE NXT Tag Team Titles during next Wednesday’s NXT episode on the USA Network. It was announced on tonight’s show that Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner will make their first title defense next week against Breezango. As noted, Fandango and Tyler Breeze returned last week and won a Triple Threat to become the new #1 contenders to Imperium. This will be the first title defense for Barthel and Aichner since they won the titles from Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher on the May 13 episode.